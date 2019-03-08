West Ham face daunting home clash with Manchester City on opening day of Premier League season

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany and manager Pep Guardiola on stage with the trophy during the celebrations at the Etihad Stadium after securing the Premier League title earlier in the day with their win at Brighton and Hove Albion. PA Wire/PA Images

Another tough opener for Manuel Pellegrini and his side

West Ham will face treble winners Manchester City in their opening Premier League game on August 10.

The fixture computer did select West Ham to start at the London Stadium, their first opening day home game in four seasons, but the prospect of champions City being the opponents is a daunting one.

Pep Guardiola's side won 4-0 in the corresponding fixture last season, but West Ham will go into the game with some hope.

Unusually, the Hammers fans will have two early chances to go down to the seaside.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) and Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) and Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at The London Stadium, London.

They make the trip to Brighton as their opening away game on August 17, while they go to Bournemouth on September 28.

Watford away was the last match of last season and they go back to Vicarage Road on August 24, before newly-promoted Norwich City come to the London Stadium.

November 23 will see Spurs come to West Ham, while on December 7, Arsenal will be the visitors.

Christmas sees a trip to London rivals Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, before back-to-back home games with Leicester City on December 28 and Bournemouth on January 1.

West Ham go to Manchester City and Liverpool in back to back games in February, while the trip to Spurs is in March.

The Hammers start at home and they will also conclude what they hope will be a successful campaign with another home game.

Newly-promoted Aston Villa will visit on May 17.

FULL FIXTURES

August 10 MANCHESTER CITY (h)

August 14 Carabao Cup

August 17 Brighton & Have Albion (a)

August 24 Watford (a)

August 28 Carabao Cup

August 31 NORWICH CITY (h)

September 14 Aston Villa (a)

September 21 MANCHESTER UNITED (h)

September 25 Carabao Cup

September 28 Bournemouth (a)

October 5 CRYSTAL PALACE (h)

October 19 Everton (a)

October 26 SHEFFIELD UNITED (h)

October 30 Carabao Cup

November 2 NEWCASTLE UNITED (h)

November 9 Burnley (a)

November 23 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (h)

November 30 Chelsea (a)

December 3 Wolves (a)

December 7 ARSENAL (h)

December 14 Southampton (a)

December 21 LIVERPOOL (h)

December 26 Crystal Palace (a)

December 28 LEICESTER CITY (h)

January 1 BOURNEMOUTH (h)

January 4 FA CUP 3

January 11 Sheffield United (a)

January 18 EVERTON (h)

January 21 Leicester City (a)

February 1 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (h)

February 8 Manchester City (a)

February 22 Liverpool (a)

February 29 SOUTHAMPTON (h)

March 7 Arsenal (a)

March 14 WOLVES (h)

March 21 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

April 4 CHELSEA (H)

April 11 Newcastle (a)

April 18 BURNLEY (h)

April 25 Norwich City (a)

May 2 WATFORD (h)

May 9 Manchester United (a)

May 17 ASTON VILLA (h)