West Ham midfield man shows character by stepping up to face press

Hammers sub Robert Snodgrass is confident the team can bounce back

After a thumping home defeat on the opening day of the season it was always going to be a brave man who stepped up to talk to the press.

In times past, it would perhaps only have been one or two players who would agree to a chat after a thrashing, so it says something about the current squad that there were a few to choose from.

There was not even a Mark Noble to talk to, but Aaron Cresswell, Felipe An derson, Jack Wilshere and Robert Snodgrass were all prepared to face some tough questions.

"It is hard to stand here and give an interview after losing 5-0," admitted Snodgrass.

"It was a disappointing day and start for us, but that doesn't define our season.

"If anything it is sometimes probably the best thing that can happen, because you realise you need to go back to the drawing board and find out what this Premier League is all about."

The Scot came on as a second-half substitute and almost set up Issa Diop for a goal with a swinging free kick, but he accepted it was a tough day.

"You are playing against the champions and it is a difficult one because we have prepared for this game and we couldn't have prepared any more really," said the 31-year-old.

"Sometimes you have to just take your hat off and say we got beaten by the better side. We didn't help ourselves in stages, we gifted them a couple of goals and there were some sloppy back passes.

"I think it is hard to take, but it is the start of the season and we now need to get ready for the next game."

West Ham certainly had a go in this game, especially in the opening 20 minutes where they tested the champions, but Snodgrass knows how things work.

"Unfortunately the game doesn't last 20 minutes," he said. "You need to be at your best concentration wise for 90 minutes.

"When they get that first goal it all goes on from there. They get another one and then a penalty and so on, it is just relentless and that's why they are champions."

City were certainly rampant, but Snodgrass admitted that the defence is certainly a worry.

"We were conceding goals during the pre-season as well as scoring them," he said.

"The manager has touched on that after the game and told us we cannot keep conceding goals."

A game against City was always going to be tough and the Hammers were certainly punished, but the Scottish winger is confident that they can bounce back.

"We need to get points on the board. We need to have a debrief on this game and then look forward to the next one," he said.

"We need to try and get that pre-season form back because we did score a few goals."

There were high hopes going into this season, so it is time to start again this Saturday against Brighton.

"With us spending more money and bringing in new players there is an expectation among the fans," he said.

"The fans clapped us at the end even after that result. They are top notch here and it shows their mentality.

"We got beat 5-0, but the fans realised you are up against some tough opposition. As long as you give everything, there will be better days than this."

Let's hope so, beginning on Saturday at The Amex.