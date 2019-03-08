Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one
PUBLISHED: 12:59 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 22 May 2019
Who claimed the Hammers prize for Man of the Match awards?
While midfield man Declan Rice won our average ratings award, he did miss out on the prize for most man of the match awards.
That prize went to goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, the official Hammer of the Year for 2019.
While Rice was the most outstanding and consistent, Fabianski held the team together at times, especially when they were struggling.
The Pole picked up seven man of the match awards to Rice's six, while the up and down Felipe Anderson picked up five of his own.
Perhaps surprisingly, Aaron Cresswell, who has hardly had his best campaign with the Hammers after injuries, did manage three awards from the season.
Robert Snodgrass, the surprise package this season and Marko Arnautovic also picked up three apiece.
It was Arnautovic who topped the goalscoring charts for the year.
He pipped Anderson for the prize by netting in the last game at Watford after the Brazilian had hit the post in the same move.
Javier Hernandez had his critics this season, but still managed to hit the net eight times, while Lucas Perez received even more stick, not least from this reporter, but he did manage six goals.
Man of the Match awards
7: Fabianski;
6: Rice
5: Anderson
4: Noble, Diop
3: Antonio; Snodgrass; Arnautovic; Cresswell
1: Balbuena, Hernandez; Adrian, Diangana.
Top scorers
11: Arnautovic
10: Anderson
8: Hernandez
7: Antonio
6: Perez
5: Noble
4: Snodgrass
3: Ogbonna
2: Diangana; Diop; Fredericks; Rice; Yarmolenko
1: Balbuena; Carroll; Lanzini.