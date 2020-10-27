Player ratings: West Ham attacker Antonio scored an absolute stunner

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Lukasz Fabianski 7: Huge save to deny Raheem Sterling late on. Went right way and almost stopped Phil Foden’s goal.

Manchester City's Eric Garcia (right) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Manchester City's Eric Garcia (right) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Vladimir Coufal 7: Kept things simple defensively. The Czech was strong one-on-one down the right.

Fabian Balbuena 6: Struggled to contain Sterling, especially in the latter stages.

Angelo Ogbonna 7: Yet another solid performance from the Italian. Nullified Sergio Aguero before the striker went off injured.

Aaron Cresswell 6.5: Didn’t have a great deal to do. Riyad Mahrez failed to trouble the defender.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battles for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) and Bernardo Silva (left) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battles for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) and Bernardo Silva (left) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Arthur Masuaku 7: Left wing-back dealt with Mahrez and City right-back Kyle Walker to limit their attacks.

Tomas Soucek 6: Nothing too outstanding from the Czech midfielder, worked hard, and did well to help Declan Rice.

Declan Rice 7: A big presence in midfield, limiting City, winning tackles and completing the majority of his passes.

Pablo Fornals 5: Fluffed a golden opportunity when put through on goal late on. Poor afternoon.

Jarrod Bowen 7: Former Hull man took the game to City when the Hammers broke and was a willing runner throughout the match.

Michail Antonio 8: Stunning bicycle kick goal. Terrific work rate and led line fantastically until coming off injured.

Andriy Yarmolenko 5 (for Antonio, 52): Failed to really get too involved in the contest as City started to ramp up the pressure.

Sebastian Haller 6 (for Bowen, 69): The striker didn’t get too much of the ball but put in a solid shift.