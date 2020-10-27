Player ratings: West Ham attacker Antonio scored an absolute stunner
PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 October 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Lukasz Fabianski 7: Huge save to deny Raheem Sterling late on. Went right way and almost stopped Phil Foden’s goal.
Vladimir Coufal 7: Kept things simple defensively. The Czech was strong one-on-one down the right.
Fabian Balbuena 6: Struggled to contain Sterling, especially in the latter stages.
Angelo Ogbonna 7: Yet another solid performance from the Italian. Nullified Sergio Aguero before the striker went off injured.
Aaron Cresswell 6.5: Didn’t have a great deal to do. Riyad Mahrez failed to trouble the defender.
Arthur Masuaku 7: Left wing-back dealt with Mahrez and City right-back Kyle Walker to limit their attacks.
Tomas Soucek 6: Nothing too outstanding from the Czech midfielder, worked hard, and did well to help Declan Rice.
Declan Rice 7: A big presence in midfield, limiting City, winning tackles and completing the majority of his passes.
Pablo Fornals 5: Fluffed a golden opportunity when put through on goal late on. Poor afternoon.
Jarrod Bowen 7: Former Hull man took the game to City when the Hammers broke and was a willing runner throughout the match.
Michail Antonio 8: Stunning bicycle kick goal. Terrific work rate and led line fantastically until coming off injured.
Andriy Yarmolenko 5 (for Antonio, 52): Failed to really get too involved in the contest as City started to ramp up the pressure.
Sebastian Haller 6 (for Bowen, 69): The striker didn’t get too much of the ball but put in a solid shift.
