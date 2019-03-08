Search

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

PUBLISHED: 09:05 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 04 June 2019

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Archive/PA Images

West Ham United attacker Lucas Perez has joined Spanish Primera Division club Alaves for an undisclosed fee.

The Spaniard returns to his homeland after a single season with the Hammers, where during his time he scored six goals in 19 appearances.

Perez became the first Hammers substitute in 19 years to score twice after being introduced from the bench into a Premier League match when he netted a brace in the 3-1 win over Cardiff City in December 2018.

The former Arsenal man follows Edimilson Fernandes out the exit door at West Ham following his transfer to German side Mainz.

Andy Carroll, Samir Nasri and Adrian were all also recently released on free transfers as West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini continues a major shake-up of his squad.

"From now on I'm no longer a West Ham United player in order to start a new adventure far away from London," Perez tweeted.

"It wasn't an easy season for me and I would have liked to show the football that I have inside.

"Since the first day I tried to give everything I had to give back to this club the confidence they put in me, but sometimes things do not go as expected.

"I would not like to leave without thanking all my teammates for their unconditional support, as well as the whole staff and the fans for their kind treat.

"My best wishes for the future and good luck for the next challenges."

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will 'never work again'

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

