West Ham boss Pellegrini understands how hard it is to be consistent

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini understands that it is hard to remain consistent in a 'difficult' Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hammers are currently 11th in the top flight with 12 points thanks to mixed results in their opening nine fixtures.

The experienced boss says that is why consistency is so important if you want to have a successful season.

"Yes because you have 20 other teams that have money to bring good players," Pellegrini said.

"Football is about time and space, if you have one second more then a good player will decide the game.

"It is so important to be 100 per cent concentrated in every game because if not, it is difficult to win."

There is only nine points between the Champions League spots and the relegation zone and Pellegrini knows that a few games can push up right up or down the table.

You may also want to watch:

"It's hard for every team. Maybe beating Crystal Palace here at home when we had the option to do it, we should be six or seventh in the table.

"Every game you must play as you are playing the best teams, you must have that mentality.

"It is important to recover the points we have lost. If you want to have a successful you must be a strong team at home.

"We have lost two games already at home, that is too much."

The Chilean knows pressure comes with being a football manager hence why bad run of forms can put jobs in jeopardy.

"That's football," he smiled.

"When you think all is in order, the disorder starts. Maybe here in England there is less pressure than in other countries, maybe here the media start these things with managers being sacked.

"You asked me before the game against Everton if Marco Silva would be sacked, or if Man Utd manager will be sacked.

"As a manager you must understand the pressure."