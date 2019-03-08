West Ham ratings v Norwich City
PUBLISHED: 11:30 04 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Who was our man of the match in the stylish win over the Canaries
West Ham ratings
Lukasz Fabianski
No serious saves to make as the Norwich final pass was poor. Stayed in charge of the defence.. 7
Ryan Fredericks
Certainly got forward whenever he could, but still seemed vulnerable in defence down the flanks... 7
Arthur Masuaku
Showed pace going forward and laid on the first goal with a perfect pass. Not always assured in defence.... 8
Angelo Ogbonna
No dramas or mistakes in defence as he continues to show good form and helped them to a clean sheet..... 7
Issa Diop
Dominant display as he totally subdued dangerman Pukki. Showing some real authority... 8
Declan Rice
Slowly returning to his best, helped by Noble alongside him. Lost the ball once but otherwise solid.. 7
Mark Noble
Went off to a standing ovation after a non-stop running and tackling display of high quality. 8
Felipe Anderson
Every time he gets the ball something good is likely to happen. Deserved a goal for his efforts.... 9*
Manuel Lanzini
Forced a great save from Krul and though not at his best, he still made his mark on the game... 7
Andriy Yarmolenko
Easily his best display since his injury. Got involved, hit the post and then scored with an instinctive finish.... 8
Sebastien Haller
Took his goal well and was always at the heart of things, although not always legally... 8
Substitute
Robert Snodgrass
Certaily got himself involved and played a decent part. Saw one shot well saved by Krul . . . 7