West Ham ratings v Norwich City

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski celebrates after the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Who was our man of the match in the stylish win over the Canaries

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

West Ham ratings

Lukasz Fabianski

No serious saves to make as the Norwich final pass was poor. Stayed in charge of the defence.. 7

Norwich City's Todd Cantwell (left) and West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Norwich City's Todd Cantwell (left) and West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Ryan Fredericks

Certainly got forward whenever he could, but still seemed vulnerable in defence down the flanks... 7

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Arthur Masuaku

Showed pace going forward and laid on the first goal with a perfect pass. Not always assured in defence.... 8

Angelo Ogbonna

No dramas or mistakes in defence as he continues to show good form and helped them to a clean sheet..... 7

Issa Diop

Dominant display as he totally subdued dangerman Pukki. Showing some real authority... 8

Declan Rice

Slowly returning to his best, helped by Noble alongside him. Lost the ball once but otherwise solid.. 7

Mark Noble

Went off to a standing ovation after a non-stop running and tackling display of high quality. 8

Felipe Anderson

Every time he gets the ball something good is likely to happen. Deserved a goal for his efforts.... 9*

Manuel Lanzini

Forced a great save from Krul and though not at his best, he still made his mark on the game... 7

Andriy Yarmolenko

Easily his best display since his injury. Got involved, hit the post and then scored with an instinctive finish.... 8

Sebastien Haller

Took his goal well and was always at the heart of things, although not always legally... 8

Substitute

Robert Snodgrass

Certaily got himself involved and played a decent part. Saw one shot well saved by Krul . . . 7