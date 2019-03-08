West Ham Ratings: How did the players do against Newport County?
PUBLISHED: 15:34 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 28 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Who was our man of the match at Rodney Parade?
West Ham ratings
Roberto
Good debut for the Spaniard as he made some good saves and was in control of his area.. 8
Pablo Zabaleta
Played almost as a right winger for much of the game although his final pass was not always effective... 7
Aaron Cresswell
It was a clean sheet but he still had a lot of problems down the left with a lack of pace and awareness.... 6
Fabian Balbuena
Slowly worked his way into the game and in the second half he began to show his old cool self.... 7
Issa Diop
Had a really tough battle with Abraham where he didn't always come out on top. Stuck at it... 6
Carlos Sanchez
Scary at times as it looks like he is going to lose possession, but he got better and looked useful.. 7
Jack Wilshere
Slow and shaky start, but his goal galvanised him and he controlled the midfield in the second half. 8*
Pablo Fornals
Certainly got to the heart of this match. Hit the post, saw another shot saved and then scored his goal.... 7
Michail Antonio
After coming on and doing so well at Watford this was so cruel as he pulled up with a hamstring injury... 6
Robert Snodgrass
Not his finest hour as he lost the ball too often and showed a lack of pace, but he kept going to the end.... 6
Albian Ajeti
Struggled at times to get into the game, but showed some pace and he will improve from this... 6
Substitute
Felipe Anderson
Came on early and continued with his form from Saturday with an assured attacking performance 7