West Ham Ratings: How did the players do against Newport County?

Newport County's Padraig Amond (right) and West Ham United's Carlos Sanchez battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. PA Wire/PA Images

Who was our man of the match at Rodney Parade?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (right) leaves the field after being substituted during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. West Ham United's Jack Wilshere (right) leaves the field after being substituted during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

West Ham ratings

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. West Ham United's Pablo Fornals scores his side's second goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Roberto

Good debut for the Spaniard as he made some good saves and was in control of his area.. 8

Pablo Zabaleta

West Ham United's Albian Ajeti (left) and Newport County's Ryan Haynes battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. West Ham United's Albian Ajeti (left) and Newport County's Ryan Haynes battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

Played almost as a right winger for much of the game although his final pass was not always effective... 7

Aaron Cresswell

It was a clean sheet but he still had a lot of problems down the left with a lack of pace and awareness.... 6

Fabian Balbuena

Slowly worked his way into the game and in the second half he began to show his old cool self.... 7

Issa Diop

Had a really tough battle with Abraham where he didn't always come out on top. Stuck at it... 6

Carlos Sanchez

Scary at times as it looks like he is going to lose possession, but he got better and looked useful.. 7

Jack Wilshere

Slow and shaky start, but his goal galvanised him and he controlled the midfield in the second half. 8*

Pablo Fornals

Certainly got to the heart of this match. Hit the post, saw another shot saved and then scored his goal.... 7

Michail Antonio

After coming on and doing so well at Watford this was so cruel as he pulled up with a hamstring injury... 6

Robert Snodgrass

Not his finest hour as he lost the ball too often and showed a lack of pace, but he kept going to the end.... 6

Albian Ajeti

Struggled at times to get into the game, but showed some pace and he will improve from this... 6

Substitute

Felipe Anderson

Came on early and continued with his form from Saturday with an assured attacking performance 7