Search

Advanced search

West Ham fans called on to give generously as Foodbank crisis deepens in Newham

PUBLISHED: 12:31 08 April 2020

Foodbank Banner

Foodbank Banner

Archant

Current lockdown makes things more difficult for Foodbanks

Home deliveries for the Newham FoodbankHome deliveries for the Newham Foodbank

West Ham supporter John Ratomski, the founder of Irons Supporting Foodbanks, has called on Hammers fans to help the needy in Newham in this time of crisis.

Ratomski and his group were collecting food for the Newham Foodbank in Beckton before every home game, but with the suspension of football that has come to a huge halt.

And with donations drying up because of the lockdown, the Newham Foodbank has been forced to buy food and toiletries from local supermarkets in order to meet their clients’ needs.

“There is a not a lot more we can do in terms of collections from an Irons point of view, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make some sort of contribution,” said Ratomski.

“You and me are in lockdown which is inconvenient, but it is nothing compared to the needs of the vulnerable in the borough and there are a lot of them.

“The Beckton branch opened up the other day and there was a big queue outside waiting to get in,” added John.

The Irons Supporting Foodbanks group collected over a thousand Easter eggs for the needy youngsters in the borough, despite having to stop collecting when the lockdown was introduced.

“We have had some great contributions from the club, the council, the LLDC, the stewards at Westfield and the Spire London East Hospital amongst others,” added Ratomski.

“But there is still a lot more to be done and West Ham fans can give money directly to the Newham Foodbank, because they really need it.

“There are some families in Newham which have seven members, so just think how much it costs to feed them for just three days.

“There is a lot of hardship out there and I am worried about it and I think it is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

“We have been in contact with the West Ham Foundation and the club about doing more so hopefully they will come up with something to help.

“These are difficult and unprecedented times and it will cost money to try and help these people,” concluded Ratomski.

For West Ham fans unable to spend their hard-earned money at the match, perhaps making a donation is the answer.

Go to https://www.give.net/newham_foodbank.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police appeal to identify people in connection with Newham burglaries

If you recognise any of these people, contact police and use the following unique reference numbers: urn041747 (left), urn041982 (centre), urn034450 (right). Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn suffers heart attack

Former Leyton Orient chairman Barry Hearn (pic: Stephen Pond/PA)

West Ham fans called on to give generously as Foodbank crisis deepens in Newham

Foodbank Banner

Essex youngster Beard bows to Sir Alastair Cook in fitness showdown

Aaron Beard of Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA
Drive 24