West Ham ratings v Newcastle United defeat

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Check out our ratings, they make grim reading

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London. Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

WEST HAM RATINGS

ROBERTO 4

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London. West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Made some good saves in one-on-one situations, but defence is nervous in front of him and two goals were down to him.

PABLO ZABALETA 4

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London. West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Embarrassed at times by being outpaced. Why he was piacked ahead of Ryan Fredericks is a mystery and a mistake.

AARON CRESSWELL 6

West Ham United's Albian Ajeti (left) and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka battle for the ball during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London. West Ham United's Albian Ajeti (left) and Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka battle for the ball during the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Outjumped for the first goal and outpaced at times, though he did look dangerous in the last 20 minutes.

ISSA DIOP 5

Booked for the fourth time this season and at times he was pulled out of position. Not playing well at the moment.

FABIAN BALBUENA 6

Header saved in the first half and scored in the second, but defensively he was left badly exposed.

MARK NOBLE 4

Struggled to get a foothold in the game, lost the ball too often and was replaced at the break.

DECLAN RICE 6

Won some tackles but could do nothing to stop Newcastle controlling the game and hitting the Hammers on the break.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 7*

Back-to-back goals for the midfielder after a fine finish. Never stopped working, but was let down by his team-mates.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 4

Failed to get into the game as it went on around him. Given no service and was replaced at half time.

FELIPE ANDERSON 6

At least he was kept on the field this week. Looked dangerous but his decision making was not good.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 5

Made one goal, but simply didn't get into the game enough and always seems to be on the back-foot.

SUBSTITUTES

LANZINI 5

Made the second goal, but it was far too late and he did not make a big enough impact on the game.

AJETI 5

Given his chance, but in a difficult position in the game and never looked like making an impact.

FREDERICKS 6

Should have started and came on far too late. Helped with the late comeback though which was all the more damning of his manager.