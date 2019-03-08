West Ham ratings v Newcastle United defeat
PUBLISHED: 12:43 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 04 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Check out our ratings, they make grim reading
WEST HAM RATINGS
ROBERTO 4
Made some good saves in one-on-one situations, but defence is nervous in front of him and two goals were down to him.
PABLO ZABALETA 4
Embarrassed at times by being outpaced. Why he was piacked ahead of Ryan Fredericks is a mystery and a mistake.
AARON CRESSWELL 6
Outjumped for the first goal and outpaced at times, though he did look dangerous in the last 20 minutes.
ISSA DIOP 5
Booked for the fourth time this season and at times he was pulled out of position. Not playing well at the moment.
FABIAN BALBUENA 6
Header saved in the first half and scored in the second, but defensively he was left badly exposed.
MARK NOBLE 4
Struggled to get a foothold in the game, lost the ball too often and was replaced at the break.
DECLAN RICE 6
Won some tackles but could do nothing to stop Newcastle controlling the game and hitting the Hammers on the break.
ROBERT SNODGRASS 7*
Back-to-back goals for the midfielder after a fine finish. Never stopped working, but was let down by his team-mates.
ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 4
Failed to get into the game as it went on around him. Given no service and was replaced at half time.
FELIPE ANDERSON 6
At least he was kept on the field this week. Looked dangerous but his decision making was not good.
SEBASTIEN HALLER 5
Made one goal, but simply didn't get into the game enough and always seems to be on the back-foot.
SUBSTITUTES
LANZINI 5
Made the second goal, but it was far too late and he did not make a big enough impact on the game.
AJETI 5
Given his chance, but in a difficult position in the game and never looked like making an impact.
FREDERICKS 6
Should have started and came on far too late. Helped with the late comeback though which was all the more damning of his manager.