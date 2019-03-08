Boss Pellegrini says changes to West Ham squad continue for 'tactical, small reasons'

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (right) scored in his second start this season (Pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini is expected to make a few tweaks to his starting line-up as they look to end a four-game winless run against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United's Andy Carroll acknowledges fans after the final whistle (Pic: Nick Potts/PA) Newcastle United's Andy Carroll acknowledges fans after the final whistle (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

The Hammers will welcome Steve Bruce's Magpies to the London Stadium on Saturday as they look to get their season back on track after slipping down to 10th in the Premier League after a bad run of form.

And the Chilean did admit confidence is not as high as it was earlier in the season and that he expects a tough test against Newcastle.

"There are tactical, physical, small reasons that you must decide before selecting your team for each game," said Pellegrini.

"The players are of course more confident when you are winning."

Newcastle have only lost one of their last three league fixtures as they picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester United, lost 1-0 to Chelsea, and drew 1-1 with Wolves most recently last weekend.

"Maybe they have played a lot of difficult games against big teams. They've had good results away from home, especially beating Tottenham," added Pellegrini.

"Chelsea found it difficult to create chances against them. They are a good team with a manager that knows his work."

Former West Ham striker Andy Carroll rejoined Newcastle in the summer after being released following a seven-year stint at the club where he found the back 34 times in 142 appearances.

And Pellegrini hopes he gets a good welcome, adding: "I hope Andy Carroll will be fit because he's a player like Winston Reid who has had long injuries and he deserves to have a good season.

"If he's on the bench, he's a good player that Newcastle will have.

"Every player that plays for your team deserves a good reaction. When you wear the shirt and the fans applaud you so often, he deserves the same respect again."

The former Manchester City manager knows they need to improve but insists it's not all bad at West Ham in recent weeks.

"We must try to improve on what we did in the last two games a home. We did not play bad against Palace or Sheffield but we didn't win," he said.

"We must keep a clean sheet and decide the game, we had chances in both games to finish."