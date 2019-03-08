West Ham sign Spanish keeper to replace Adrian

Espanyol's goalkeeper Roberto dhas signed for West Ham PA Archive/PA Images

Experienced Roberto joins the Hammers

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New West Ham keper goalkeeper Roberto New West Ham keper goalkeeper Roberto

West Ham have moved quickly to replace the departed Adrian by signing another Spanish goalkeeper.

The experienced 33-year-old Roberto will join the Hammers on July 1, after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expires, on a two-year deal with the Club having the option for a further 12 months.

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian

Roberto, who has played more than 300 senior matches in Spain, Portugal and Greece, winning six trophies and appearing in the UEFA Champions League, is looking forward to a new challenge.

"From the beginning when I knew I was going to come here, I was very excited about the new experience," said the stopper, whose full name is Roberto Jimenez Gago.

"I consider this step a big one in my career. I think everyone who follows football knows the importance of this club, so I'm really excited.

You may also want to watch:

"I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League, of course. It's a big challenge as I consider this to be one of the two best and biggest leagues in the world, with our league in Spain."

Director of Football Mario Husillos is familiar with Roberto's work and believes West Ham have signed a top goalkeeper.

"I worked with Roberto during my time at Malaga," he confirmed. "He is a fantastic goalkeeper, who has a great deal of experience in football, having played at the highest level.

"During his time at Olympiakos, I spoke regularly with the coaches and many of them spoke about Roberto as one of the biggest goalkeepers in the history of the club.

"He is at a brilliant age for a goalkeeper, and we are extremely happy to bring him to West Ham United."

Roberto will act as back-up to current number one Lukasz Fabianski, but he will certainly add some experience to the squad as they look to improve.