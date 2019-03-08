Search

West Ham sign Spanish keeper to replace Adrian

PUBLISHED: 12:35 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 31 May 2019

Espanyol’s goalkeeper Roberto dhas signed for West Ham

PA Archive/PA Images

Experienced Roberto joins the Hammers

West Ham have moved quickly to replace the departed Adrian by signing another Spanish goalkeeper.

The experienced 33-year-old Roberto will join the Hammers on July 1, after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expires, on a two-year deal with the Club having the option for a further 12 months.

Roberto, who has played more than 300 senior matches in Spain, Portugal and Greece, winning six trophies and appearing in the UEFA Champions League, is looking forward to a new challenge.

"From the beginning when I knew I was going to come here, I was very excited about the new experience," said the stopper, whose full name is Roberto Jimenez Gago.

"I consider this step a big one in my career. I think everyone who follows football knows the importance of this club, so I'm really excited.

"I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League, of course. It's a big challenge as I consider this to be one of the two best and biggest leagues in the world, with our league in Spain."

Director of Football Mario Husillos is familiar with Roberto's work and believes West Ham have signed a top goalkeeper.

"I worked with Roberto during my time at Malaga," he confirmed. "He is a fantastic goalkeeper, who has a great deal of experience in football, having played at the highest level.

"During his time at Olympiakos, I spoke regularly with the coaches and many of them spoke about Roberto as one of the biggest goalkeepers in the history of the club.

"He is at a brilliant age for a goalkeeper, and we are extremely happy to bring him to West Ham United."

Roberto will act as back-up to current number one Lukasz Fabianski, but he will certainly add some experience to the squad as they look to improve.

