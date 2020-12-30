It's back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London. PA Wire/PA Images

New West Ham boss looks for exciting, attacking, winning football

West Ham United manager David Moyes West Ham United manager David Moyes

New West Ham manager David Moyes says he has unfinished business at the London Stadium and this time round he is in it for the long haul.

The 56-year-old Scotsman kept the Hammers in the Premier League in his first spell at the club, but was then replaced by Manuel Pellegrini.

Now he has a second chance to show what he can do and he can't wait to get started,

"I really, really enjoyed my time here last time," he said. "I felt that, by the end of my time, we had turned things around and had gone in a positive direction with the players and I think the players would say that as well."

West Ham United assistant managers Stuart Pearce (left) and Alan Irvine (right) before the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. West Ham United assistant managers Stuart Pearce (left) and Alan Irvine (right) before the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Things moved quickly after Saturday's home defeat by Leicester City and Moyes did not hesitate in accepting the offer.

"It was all incredibly rushed," he said. "The game finished and I got a call after that and it just all kicked into gear from then.

"I had been in Glasgow and I was driving back on Saturday afternoon.

"It made it pretty quick to turn around and get down here yesterday and get things in place to train on Monday."

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini

Moyes confirmed that Alan Irvine has already agreed to rejoin him as coach, while he is still negotiating over bringing back Stuart Pearce and Billy McKinlay.

He has signed an 18-month contract with the option of extending it and he is determined that this will be a long-term thing.

"Obviously I would have liked to have developed my team before and worked from there, but it didn't quite happen," he explained.

"But overall I'm smiling. It was great to come through the doors and see some familiar faces, it made it very easy."

News of the appointment has gone down badly with many West Ham fans on social media who see it as a backward step.

But Moyes has a way to win the doubters over,

"What anybody is getting with me is an experienced Premier League manager, arguably there is only two or three who have got more than me.

"I've got the biggest win-rate out of a certain number of managers as well. Put it that way, that's what I do. I win.

"I am coming here initially to get us away from the wrong end of the table, but the bigger picture is to get a strong team, a winning team, attacking team and all those things I have to bring to the table."

Moyes will have money to spend in January, but he is more keen to look at the players in the current squad first.

"From my point of view, I am more interested in the players at the club at the moment," said the former Everton and Manchester United boss.

"We have to see what we have got here and see how we can mould them into the best possible team and the best possible formation.

"We have to get results. It is a bit like the situation when we arrived before. We have to look to pick up points and move away from the position we are in."

That begins with a vital six-pointer against Bournemouth at the London Stadium tonight (Wednesday).

It is the beginning of a new era for West Ham and everything that went before with Moyes and the owners seems to have been forgotten.

"What I would say is it showed quite a lot of class from the owners," he insisted. "I think at times they can be misconceived. I've got to say David Gold and David Sullivan were excellent.

"It was very simple, when he called me, asked me if I wanted to come back. I said I can't wait.

"We didn't talk about the past. We just talked about the team now and what we are going to have to do, the position we're in, and it all went very well."

The fans may not agree at the moment, but a couple of wins and a move up the table and that will surely change.

We shall see.