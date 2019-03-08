Weat Ham midfielder is Jack the lad again after fine pre-season

Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini Archant

But this could be make or break season for former England man

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London. West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

It was the moment that crowned Jack Wilshere's pre-season as a great success.

Sebastian Haller turned his man on the left side of the penalty area and squared it perfectly for the former Arsenal man to drill the ball into the corner and make it 2-2.

It's not an official goal, but it could be just the boost that the 27-year-old midfielder needed going into what is likely to be a make-or-break season.

Injuries have always blighted the career of the England international.

Fulham’s Kevin McDonald (left) and West Ham United's Jack Wilshere battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London. Fulham’s Kevin McDonald (left) and West Ham United's Jack Wilshere battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

Manuel Pellegrini took a gamble on bringing him to the London Stadium last summer. And it looked to have backfired when Wilshere played just eight Premier League games last term, starting only four because of injury.

But fair play to the midfield man. He trained all the way through the summer and it seems to have paid off as he has been the pick of the players in midfield.

"I'm looking forward to this season and seeing what it brings," he said.

"I said before that I wanted to score more goals and this pre-season I've been getting in the box a little bit more and I'm trying to add that to my game,"

With the likes of new boys Haller and Pablo Fornals, as well as Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson, in the team, it may be more important for him to set them up rather than score himself.

"We've got players who can create things and with Dec (Rice) behind me it gives me that insurance," added Wilshere.

"We've got players who you know, if you give the ball to them, they're going to keep it and make something happen.

"When we play behind the opposition midfield and in front of the defence, we've got players like Manu, Felipe and Pablo who can make things happen."

Wilshere is set to be there for the big Premier League kick-off on Saturday lunchtime and he knows how tough it is going to be.

"It doesn't come much harder than Man City and we've got to be ready," he said.

"We can't start that game the way we started on Saturday and be two down because City will just finish the game.

"We need to be focused, we need to work on our game-plan this week and get ready."

If anyone is ready for the new campaign, then it seems that Wilshere certainly is.