Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

PUBLISHED: 14:34 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 03 June 2019

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes has joined German Bundesliga side FSV Mainz on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The Switzerland midfielder departs West Ham United after three years in east London, having joined the Hammers from Sion in August 2016.

Fernandes totalled 48 first-team appearances across his first two seasons at London Stadium, scoring a solitary goal in an EFL Cup win over Chelsea in October 2016.

The 23-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Italian Serie A club Fiorentina.

You may also want to watch:

"Mainz 05 work very seriously and are well known for developing young talent and giving them a chance to improve," Fernandes said.

"I will work hard to do the same. I'm now excited for the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and to play in front of the Mainz fans."

Sporting director Rouven Schröder added: "Edimilson Fernandes is a box-to-box player with a strong background in football, who is strong on offence as well as defence—something he has proven at the highest level in both the Premier League and Serie A.

"His athletic ability, positive outlook and age all make him a great fit for our central midfield.

"He is still able to develop himself further in order to reach his full potential."

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Travelodge set to create 35 new jobs with new Beckton hotel

Peter Gowers, CEO of Travelodge. Picture: TRAVELODGE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London.

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton’s Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).

West Ham United sign goalkeeper David Martin

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin in action during the FA Cup quarter final match at The Den (Pic: Steven Paston)

Neville: England Women ‘anxious’ in loss to New Zealand

England line up before their friendly with New Zealand (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists