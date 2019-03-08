West Ham midfielder Fernandes joins FSV Mainz

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Fourth Round match at Wembley, London. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United's Edimilson Fernandes has joined German Bundesliga side FSV Mainz on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Switzerland midfielder departs West Ham United after three years in east London, having joined the Hammers from Sion in August 2016.

Fernandes totalled 48 first-team appearances across his first two seasons at London Stadium, scoring a solitary goal in an EFL Cup win over Chelsea in October 2016.

The 23-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Italian Serie A club Fiorentina.

You may also want to watch:

"Mainz 05 work very seriously and are well known for developing young talent and giving them a chance to improve," Fernandes said.

"I will work hard to do the same. I'm now excited for the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and to play in front of the Mainz fans."

Sporting director Rouven Schröder added: "Edimilson Fernandes is a box-to-box player with a strong background in football, who is strong on offence as well as defence—something he has proven at the highest level in both the Premier League and Serie A.

"His athletic ability, positive outlook and age all make him a great fit for our central midfield.

"He is still able to develop himself further in order to reach his full potential."