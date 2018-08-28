Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

PUBLISHED: 11:30 09 January 2019

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Archive/PA Images

Some Hammers mascots can pay most in the Premier League

The West Ham United Independent Supporters Association (WHUISA) have criticised the club over the price they charge matchday mascots.

An investigation into the cost of a mascot experience put West Ham as the most expensive at £700, while some Premier League clubs charge youngsters nothing at all.

A statement from WHUISA said: “We would like to know the justification for West Ham being the most expensive mascot package available in England.

“West Ham has traditionally been a family club with a strong generational following. Younger fans becoming actively involved with the football club are critical to the growth and sustainability of the fan base.

“Coupled with the financial nature and make-up of the local area West Ham now plays in, it is vital to develop a love for the football club that will last a lifetime.”

West Ham is the most expensive by £100 ahead of Leicester City, while Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Huddersfield, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Southampton don’t charge a penny.

The statement continued: “As well as everyone else, WHUISA understands football is a business. It’s a unique business in which football clubs are there to make money to keep themselves self-sustaining whilst trying to keep their key stakeholders (the fans) happy.

“Given that some Premier League clubs are reported not to charge anything for their child mascot, it begs the question: why does West Ham United charge £700?”

The club did not want to make a statement on the record about the claims by WHUISA, but they did want to point out that the £700 packages only apply to a very small number of category A fixtures.

Also, the club provide a complimentary mascot package for each game which has included young cancer sufferer Isla Caton in the past.

Mascots at each game can expect to be introduced to the players, have a pitch-side training session, as well as walking out on to the pitch with the players and a ticket for them as well as one parent or guardian.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

The car was found abandoned in Hathaway Crescent. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Gang member ‘pointed shotgun at marked police car’, court told

The four men are on trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: Google

Temporary shelter reduces the number of rough sleepers in Stratford Centre over Christmas

The shelter at the Carpenters and Docklands Community Centre in Stratford. Picture: Rokhsana Fiaz

Most Read

Before and after pictures show destruction of beach huts by high tide

Damaged beach huts at Pakefield Beach. Photo: James Carr.

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham, signified by the area in red.

Lowestoft hit by flooding as high winds batter coast

Lowestoft south beach, before the high tides of January 8, 2019. Picture: James Carr

Man arrested after police find drugs, cash and three mobile phones

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Haward Street, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man dies following Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

We know what Maguire-Drew is capable of, says Orient head coach

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient on his debut against Salford City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham criticised over cost of matchday mascot packages

West Ham United mascots before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Canning Town man acquitted of manslaughter of Romanian living in Barking

Sandel Serbu, who was beaten to death in Ilford town centre in November 2017. Picture: UK News In Pictures

Missing: Vulnerable woman from Poplar who may be in Stratford

Yewande Osunsanya, who went missing from Poplar and has been seen in Hackney. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists