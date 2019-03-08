West Ham star signs new long-term deal

Manuel Lanzini signs his new deal

Hammers midfielder Manuel Lanzini pledges allegiance until 2023

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

West Ham have been given another boost with the news that Argentina international Manuel Lanzini has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The No. 10 has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of June 2023, with the option of extending his stay at London Stadium for a further two years.

Lanzini, who joined the Hammers in summer 2015 and recently passed 100 Premier League appearances in Claret and Blue, is looking forward to spending the prime years of his career in a West Ham shirt.

"I'm so happy to sign a new contract for West Ham," said the 26-year-old. "I think it's the best decision for me. I've been here for a long time and I've said in an interview before that I like West Ham, I like the fans, I like the staff and when I came here all the people were comfortable with me. I like to stay here.

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's first goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fulham and West Ham at Craven Cottage

"It's a big decision but also easy, because when you feel good in one club and you like the club and the club likes you, it's easier to decide these things. For me, it was not difficult. It was easy, because I love it here.

"I love London, I love the club, I am happy here, we have a very good team, we have a very good manager and the club wants to change and to be in more competitions in the future and that's good for us."

Lanzini has started the season well after a full pre-season which saw him on the scoresheet.

He has played a slightly deeper role so far this season, but has still been effective and played an important role in the win at Watford.

He made his senior international debut against Brazil in 2017, and scored his first Argentina goal against Italy in March last year.

He will look to celebrate tomorrow when West Ham entertain Norwich City in the Premier League at the London Stadium.