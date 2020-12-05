Player ratings: Soucek and Rice put in a shift as they suffer Man United defeat

West Ham midfield duo Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice were the stand-outs with energetic performances in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Lukasz Fabianski 6 – The Polish goalkeeper was beaten three times in the second-half, three well-worked goals, and he couldn’t do too much about them.

Vladimir Coufal 6 – Right-back Coufal kept Anthony Martial quiet first-half and got forward well. Second-half he was beaten for pace by substitute Marcus Rashford on numerous occasions.

Fabian Balbuena 6- Similar to Coufal, a very strong first-half, played the ball out well from the back but struggled in the second-half.

Angelo Ogbonna 6- The Italian struggled to contain the pace of Mason Greenwood in the second-half when he went central and was out on a number of attacks.

Aaron Cresswell 6 – Cresswell forced Dean Henderson into a save with his late free-kick and allowed Arthur Masuaku to push on in the match by being composed and disciplined.

Arthur Masuaku 6- The left wing-back had the freedom to push forward, but didn’t create too much, and mainly ended up playing the ball inside.

Declan Rice 8 – The England international alongside Soucek dominated in the middle of the park, won so many tackles, and was instrumental in getting the Hammers on the front foot in the first-half.

Tomas Soucek 8 – Absolutely everywhere. The Czech midfielder was the stand-out performer, covering every blade of grass, and had the better of Paul Pogba for majority of the match. He also opened the scoring for West Ham.

Pablo Fornals 7- Fornals was really bright to start off, pressed high, and forced United into mistakes. Missed a few golden chances. Disappeared in the second-half as United took control.

Jarrod Bowen 7- Lively, great footwork. Fantastic first-half showing, beat McTominay and Telles with ease down the right, but much like Fornals slowly faded although he still had odd glimpses of brilliance.

Sebastien Haller 6 – The target man came back in to replace the injured Michail Antonio. Didn’t do too much and fell over when he had a golden opportunity to make it 2-0.

Substitutes:

Said Benrahma 7- The Algerian had incredible energy, created a spark, and you felt like he might create something everything he got on the ball.

Manuel Lanzini 5 – Failed to get into the game at all.