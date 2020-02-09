West Ham match at Manchester City postponed because of adverse weather

West Ham's Premier League trip to reigning champions Manchester City has been called off.

The game was postponed this morning because of concerns over the problems caused by Storm Ciara.

A statement from City said: "Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today's match has been postponed.

"This decision has been made by Manchester City's Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United.

"Further information regarding the rescheduling of today's match will be published in due course."

Tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture. Further details will follow in due course."

The team had alredy travelled to Mancheter, while many Hammers fans will already be up there or will be on early trains, but safety is clearly paramount.

It will also give manager David Moyes more time to prepare his squad for the next game at leaders Liverpool on February 24 as they go on their winter break.