Hammers boss Moyes says City clash is as big as they come

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted the clash with Manchester City is as big as they come ahead of the fixture.

The Hammers are set to face Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad Stadium this evening (7.30pm) as they look to cause an upset and pull themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Scotsman knows it's a big week for his men as they also face runaway league leaders Liverpool on the weekend as well.

"It's as big as it comes, isn't it? We've got Manchester City and then Liverpool in the next two games so let's not kid ourselves on, but you have to play them twice, everyone has to play them twice.

"These are our two games the way the ball has come out and we get them together.

"We know they are hard, but then we will go and try to be difficult to play against, hard to beat, but in the same breath we know we've got to go there and try to pick up points as well so there's a balance between both."

The former Manchester United manager has heaped praise on City boss Guardiola and insists he is one of the current elite crop of managers much like Sir Alex Ferguson and a number of others were when he was younger.

"Massive. He's arguably you know in this generation, the new generation - before I looked at Sir Alex and I was a big fan of George Graham and Terry Venables in the era before that - now you're looking at this era of football and you are looking at the likes of Pep, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho - you are looking at another group of really top managers so Pep would certainly be in that group."

West Ham will be hoping to have a few more players back in contention following injuries but the boss is unsure whether that will include Brazilian Felipe Anderson as of yet despite returning to training.

"Hopefully we will have a few more back from injury and we are looking a bit stronger than we were certainly in recent weeks.

"He's (Felipe Anderson) back around training and he's been on the pitch so he's back closer to fitness and hopefully he will be close to being able to start.

"I've not actually decided yet if I am going to put him in the squad but I will look to see.

"He wasn't in the squad when we were travelling up to Manchester a week or so ago. He's had a few more days training and I will see how he is just before we go to Manchester."

Andriy Yarmolenko is edging closer to a return but the City will come too soon for the Ukrainian.

"He's still in a recovery process with his training. He's back on the grass but doing better."