West Ham manager Moyes ‘relieved’ to not be fighting for survival on final day

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes ‘relieved’ they will not scraping for their Premier League status on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The Hammers will play host to Aston Villa at the London Stadium as their opponents desperately look to remain in the top flight themselves.

But the boss knows it has been a difficult battle since the Premier League restarted after a long lay-off due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would say we are all relieved, yes. It’s been difficult and quite stressful after coming back from lockdown, the pressure was on and playing nine games in six weeks was always going to be difficult.

“To get the job done before the end of the season was more than pleasing. I have to say, we did it before the last time we were here when we stayed up so I am pleased to say we have done something very similar.”

The former Everton boss has been delighted with the performances from his side since the restart all round.

“We always try and talk about when we play well but if we don’t, we are the first to admit we haven’t played well.

“I actually felt before lockdown started we were very unlucky at Anfield, we went to Arsenal and were very close to a result there, we should have got one so I don’t think it is just after lockdown.

“Before lockdown we were in a good run of form we just didn’t pick up the points.”

Moyes was also keen to heap praise on Michail Antonio who has scored eight goals since the return of football as he moved in a centre-forward position due to the absence of Sebastien Haller.

“He’s been great. Really important. He is in his 30s now, just turned into it and he has matured a lot. I think he has done much better, looked after himself in a way that has given him a better chance of performing well so all those things have helped him.

“The loss of Seb Haller meant we had to find another way of having a forward player for what was going to be a difficult period for us.”