Search

Advanced search

West Ham manager Moyes ‘relieved’ to not be fighting for survival on final day

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes ‘relieved’ they will not scraping for their Premier League status on the final day of the season on Sunday.

The Hammers will play host to Aston Villa at the London Stadium as their opponents desperately look to remain in the top flight themselves.

But the boss knows it has been a difficult battle since the Premier League restarted after a long lay-off due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would say we are all relieved, yes. It’s been difficult and quite stressful after coming back from lockdown, the pressure was on and playing nine games in six weeks was always going to be difficult.

“To get the job done before the end of the season was more than pleasing. I have to say, we did it before the last time we were here when we stayed up so I am pleased to say we have done something very similar.”

You may also want to watch:

The former Everton boss has been delighted with the performances from his side since the restart all round.

“We always try and talk about when we play well but if we don’t, we are the first to admit we haven’t played well.

“I actually felt before lockdown started we were very unlucky at Anfield, we went to Arsenal and were very close to a result there, we should have got one so I don’t think it is just after lockdown.

“Before lockdown we were in a good run of form we just didn’t pick up the points.”

Moyes was also keen to heap praise on Michail Antonio who has scored eight goals since the return of football as he moved in a centre-forward position due to the absence of Sebastien Haller.

“He’s been great. Really important. He is in his 30s now, just turned into it and he has matured a lot. I think he has done much better, looked after himself in a way that has given him a better chance of performing well so all those things have helped him.

“The loss of Seb Haller meant we had to find another way of having a forward player for what was going to be a difficult period for us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

Most Read

Ammunition falling from roof of police vehicle revealed as cause of A13 closure

Gridlock on the A13 Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway to recover ammunition. Picture: @Gem_Burke

A13 eastbound closed due to ‘items lost on the carriageway’

Gridlock in Newham Way as police shut the eastbound carriageway due to 'items' on the road. Picture: @Gem_Burke

‘Out of control’: Crowds descend on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for illegal party

About 200 people descended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, July 18 for an illegal party which left neighbours furious. Picture: Submitted

Newham Council ‘complacent’ over potential issues on how public money is spent, report finds

The findings of an independent review into financial controls at Newham Council have been published. Picture: Ken Mears

New school for pupils with complex autism spectrum disorder to be opened in Newham

Acting cabinet member for education, Cllr Zulfiqar Ali (left), and Learning in Harmony Trust chief executive officer Gary Wilkie. Picture: Newham Council / Mark Shales

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC have become owners of the historic Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton CFC are moving into the Old Spotted Dog (Pic: Garry Strutt)

West Ham manager Moyes ‘relieved’ to not be fighting for survival on final day

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during the first half drinks break at Old Trafford

West Ham United make fifth summer signing with addition of Mustafa

West Ham Women have announced the signing Nor Mustafa (Pic: West Ham United)

West Ham United boss Moyes expected a big final day clash with Villa

West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline

West Ham United sign Czech midfielder Soucek permanently

West Ham United have signed Tomas Soucek on a permanent deal (Pic: Arfa)