West Ham boss Moyes pleased to see his side take their chances as they beat Chelsea

PUBLISHED: 23:46 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 23:48 01 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline at the London Stadium

West Ham United manager David Moyes on the touchline at the London Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes says taking their chances was the biggest difference as they beat Chelsea 3-2 for their first victory since the Premier League restarted.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goalWest Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Goals from the Hammers Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, and substitute Andriy Yarmolenko helped them seal a much-needed three points to pull them further away from the relegation zone at the London Stadium.

And the boss believes they have been improving in each and every game but have finally managed to find the net.

“Well we are trying to improve, get better and I think we have between games one, two and three. I think tonight we took our chances and that made a big difference.

“Scoring goals makes a big difference and we missed too many of them in the other games that altered the outcome.

“Big credit to the players tonight for the effort they put in. We scored three and maybe we should have had another but VAR says it’s not a goal. But we done a really good job.”

The former Manchester United boss says the Hammers home form hasn’t been good enough since his arrival so it felt good to pick up that win and he still feels they can play better.

“We had a record win against Southampton, we beat Bournemouth at the start when I came back in, I think our form at home has not gone to plan but the games we should have won, we have put on a good show.

“We are trying to improve our home form, obviously we want to win more away as well but was it our best performance? I think it was a good performance. I think we can play better.

“We didn’t pass the ball well in the first half, we got better in the second half and I thought we were worthy of getting something out of the game tonight.”

