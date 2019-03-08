West Ham ratings v Manchester City

Which Hammers came through the Manchester City game with any credit?

Lukasz Fabianski

No chance with any of the goals as he was let down by his defence. Better days to come. 5

Ryan Fredericks

Impossible for him to get forward and he was horribly exposed in defence as City ran them ragged 4

Aaron Cresswell

At fault for the opening goal with a familiar mistake. Captain for the day but could lose his place 4

Fabian Balbuena

Still looking rusty after late return, he will not have enjoyed this baptism of fire as he couldn't cope. 5

Issa Diop

Missed one chance to score, but was liable for first goal and had a tough time in defence all afternoon 5

Declan Rice

One or two good moments, but was left isolated at times and was overrun by rampant City on the break. 6

Jack Wilshere

Started well and got to the heart of the matter in midfield, but was clearly overawed by the pressure. 6

Michail Antonio

Surprisingly given the nod to start and worked hard, but nothing really came off for him. Off at the break. 5

Manuel Lanzini

One chance saved in the second half, but never really got into the game enough to make an impact. 6

Felipe Anderson

Made an early impact on the right, but faded badly as he picked up an injury and was replaced in the second half. Disappointing. 5

Sebastien Haller

Started well and was a useful outlet up top, but nothing came off on a frustrating afternoon. 6*

Substitutes

Pablo Fornals (for Antonio, h/t) 5

Robert Snodgrass (for Wilshere, 56) 6

Javier Hernandez (for Anderson, 66) 6