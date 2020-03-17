West Ham games will be played at the London Stadium whenever they happen

Hammers home games take precedence over Major League Baseball and Green Day

West Ham’s four remaining Premier League games at the London Stadium will take precedence over any other events planned for this summer.

With the coronavirus still escalating and fixtures suspended until at least April 4, there is a real possibility that the remaining fixtures will go long into the summer and maybe even longer.

Major League Baseball was planned for June 13 and 14 between St Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, as well as a rock concert on June 26 and the Anniversary Games athletics on July 4-5.

That would include the conversion of the stadium to fit those events, which is a time-consuming process, however WestHam have confired that their remaining games will take top priority.

In a statement from the club they emphasised that fact, saying: “As the primary concessionaire at London Stadium, our agreement with our landlords E20 has a clause known as the Overriding Priority Principle.

“This is an agreement that all of West Ham United’s competitive matches shall take precedence over any other activity, event or use of the Stadium on the dates that are notified to us by a governing body – in this case the Premier League.

“If the football season continues beyond May, our fixtures will go ahead as planned in the Stadium. E20 has confirmed it has an obligation not to schedule events during the football season which might impair the pitch.”

It is understood the baseball has already been put back a few weeks, while the Green Day concert is also in doubt and if the virus carries on, the Anniversary Games will also be cancelled.

West Ham are waiting to hear when they can return to their training grounds, which have all undergone a deep clean.

The players have been working on individual training programmes and even if they do go back to Rush Green contact is likely to be minimal.

David Moyes has come out of his self-isolation after showing no symptoms following his meeting with Mikel Arteta, who tested positive but everyone remains in limbo.

The Premier League meet on Thursday, but whatever they decide, there seems to be no end in sight. Health must come first and a suspension will continue.