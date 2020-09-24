West Ham fans column: Late Arsenal sucker punch proved costly

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left) and Aaron Cresswell during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s 2-1 defeat to London rivals Arsenal.

Last season West Ham travelled to the Emirates Stadium, spurned several glorious chances to take the lead and were undone by a late Alexandre Lacazette winner.

Saturday night in north London was an almost carbon copy.

At 1-1, the Hammers had Arsenal on the ropes for 15-20 minutes. Michail Antonio hit the bar and Tomas Soucek failed to connect with the kind of header he was burying last season.

Just like last season we were made to pay with an undeserved Arsenal winner. We have to learn to be more ruthless and clinical because yet again it’s the same old story.

What is even more galling is that the Irons should have come away with at least a point, but like last season, we have come away with nothing but a few plaudits and a pat on the back.

However, there are positives to take from our latest Emirates humbling; the new formation worked well, we contained Arsenal for the majority of the game and in the second half we were the better side.

It was also the best game Arthur Masuaku and Ryan Fredericks have had in a while.

The new system with three at the back and wing-backs is surely the way forward, and the level of performance on Saturday needs to be the standard from now on.

Credit must go to David Moyes because he very nearly pulled off an unlikely result.

In the build-up to the game, the consensus was that Arsenal were going to steamroller us with Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian running riot. But they were lucky to win.

Could Moyes have thrown on an attacking sub when we had Arsenal struggling to get out of their own half? Perhaps.

It did feel like the goal was coming for us. If he had gone for it and put Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko on earlier, it might have paid off.

But it may have backfired and, when you’re that close to getting a point, you can understand not wanting to risk it for more.

If nothing else we can now go into the game against Wolves with a bit more confidence and belief.

Since Wolves were promoted, we’ve lost every encounter without even a solitary goal. That has to change at some point, why not Sunday night?