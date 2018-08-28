West Ham star Snodgrass is not feeling the cold

Hammers winger praises Pellegrini for the players’ improvement

It was so cold in the Fulham mixed zone on Saturday night that I was visibly shaking as I held out my iPhone to listen to Robert Snodgrass.

The Scot wasn’t feeling the cold, or the wind that rattled the canopy over the mixed zone, he was still glowing from another win and another goal.

And the international winger was keen to praise the impact that Manuel Pellegrini has made, not just on his career, but on the whole squad.

“I am just playing where the manager wants me to play,” said the 31-year-old. “He talks to me about playing in every position and then makes me better in those positions.

“He is a perfectionist and he is a very, very good coach and that is why he is at this level. His ethos is for us to be clinical and he is all about clean sheets, so he will be very happy after this.”

When it comes to being clinical, Snodgrass is at the top of his game. He levelled the scores against Crystal Palace with a thumping long shot and at Fulham he got on the end of Felipe Anderson’s pull back to score from the edge of the box.

“It is good to score,” he said. “It’s good to contribute, but the most important thing was to get the points and keep the run going.

“Fulham are a good side, they created a lot of chances, but we approached the game to go and win and we were clinical in doing that.”

That seems to be one of the things that Pellegrini has instilled into the team, but it is only part of what the boss is doing.

“He speaks to every single player abut their role. He talked to Antonio and he popped up against Fulham with a goal. He wants to get the best out of the players he has got,” said Snodgrass.

“When all is said and done it is about the team, it is not about the individuals. It is about everyone coming together to get the result as we did against Fulham.”

Snodgrass is a realist, though, and he had a warning about how quick things can change.

“It is tough this league, but now things are going for us and we are on a great run,” he said.

“What happened at the start of the season where we lost the first four games may have been the best thing that could have happened to us.

“This is one of the toughest leagues in the world and we need to be in our best form to get the results we need.”

At the moment they are certainly doing that and much of it has to go down to Pellegrini who seems to have resurrected the career of the winger.

“I don’t want to talk about the past,” he insisted. “For me, the biggest thing was to try and get into the team and make a contribution. That is what I am doing and I am looking to continue doing that.

“It is nothing to do with last year or any of that, it is this year and I feel I have proved that. The goals and the assists, that is me through and through.”

Surely every fan would agree with that. What about an outside bet for Hammer of the Year?!