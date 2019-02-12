West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Angelo Ogbonna hails team after coming from behind to beat Fulham

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Issa Diop (bottom centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Issa Diop (bottom centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

When Fabian Balbuena was injured just before Christmas in conceding a penalty against Watford, there were some worried frowns among supporters.

Not only had ‘The General’ been one of the finds of the season for the Hammers, but replacement Angelo Ogbonna was not exactly the man in form.

It has certainly been an up and down period for Ogbonna. In a dozen games, playing alongside Issa Diop, West Ham have won four, drawn three and lost four.

There was the excellent 1-0 win over Arsenal at the London Stadium and the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, but there was also the humiliating 4-2 FA Cup defeat by AFC Wimbledon along the way.

Fulham's Ryan Babel (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Fulham's Ryan Babel (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

But the big centre back feels that his partnership with the Frenchman is getting better all the time.

“It is very good between the two of us,” said the Italy international.

“We have adapted so quickly to everything and I think we work well together.

“We can fight, we can pass the ball and help the team to play.”

West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Angelo Ogbonna during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Issa Diop (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Angelo Ogbonna during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

They can also help in the other box as well. Against Fulham, Ogbonna touched the ball on for Javier Hernandez to score, while Issa Diop’s towering header put the Hammers in front.

“It was good to see him score because he got that high,” smiled the 30-year-old defender.

“He is a very good defender and has a lot of potential and finally he has scored his first Premier League goal.

“When the defenders get into the box, we must do the most to help the team.

“In this game it was Issa, last time it was me and before Balbuena, so I think we have had many chances to score and help the teamj.”

Friday’s victory moved them up to ninth place in the Premier League, but Ogbonna is reluctant to make any predictions about where they might finish.

“I think we have to go game by game and we will see at the end of the season,” he said guardedly, before that big, wide smile returned to his face.

“Every time we say something we want to achieve it all goes horribly wrong. It seems like bad luck.”

With Balbuena slowly returning to fitness, it seems Ogbonna’s days in the team could be numbered, but his ability as a squad man is undisputed and he can still play an important part for the Hammers.

Ogbonna should be there against mighty Manchester City tonight (Wednesday) at the Etihad, where he scored last season.

“We have to be focused on our game. We know they are a top team with a lot of quality. I scored against them before, but I think it is better if the strikers score,” he ;aughed. We shall see.