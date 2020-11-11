West Ham player ratings from the weekend’s win over Fulham

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores his side's only goal of the game during the Premier League match against Fulham at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire. PA Wire

Here’s how the West Ham players rated from Saturday’s 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Łukasz Fabianski: 7 – Not his busiest night but dealt diligently with everything that came his way. The Polish stopper could have thrown his cap on Ademola Lookman’s pitiful Panenka penalty.

Fabián Balbuena: 7 – Solid in the back three, the Paraguayan’s presence grew stronger as the game unfolded with his pinpoint ball into the Fulham area leading to the Hammers’ winner.

Angelo Ogbonna: 7 – Barely gave the dangerous Aleksandar Mitrovicć a sniff of goal. With both players booked in quick succession, the battle between the Italian and the Serbian was reaching boiling point before Ogbonna was forced to come off midway through the second half.

Aaron Cresswell: 8 – Continues to flourish in his left-sided, back-three role. Gave nothing away defensively, while finding time to rap the crossbar with a second half free-kick too. Could well find himself coming onto England boss Gareth Southgate’s radar, once again, with more performances like this.

Vladimír Coufal: 7 - Difficult to believe this was only his fourth Hammers outing. Another determined defensive performance down the right flank, while also sending ten crosses into the danger zone.

Arthur Masuaku: 6 - Another Hammer who forced Alphonse Areola into an early stop but subsequently failed to find his attacking threat of recent games. Took his defensive responsibilities seriously when Fulham’s second half threat began to grow.

Declan Rice: 7 – Taking responsibility in the heat of the midfield derby battle, the West Ham United skipper kept driving his troops all the way to the final whistle.

Tomáš Soucek: 7 – Alongside Rice, the Czech never gave an inch in the heart of the Hammers’ engine room before popping up with his 91st-minute winner.

Pablo Fornals: 6 – The Cottagers had clearly done their homework on the Spaniard, who - despite a lively start - found his pathways to goal closed down before being withdrawn with 20 minutes remaining.

Jarrod Bowen: 6 – Pushed further forward to support lone striker Sébastien Haller, the number 20 also enjoyed a high-octane start and unluckily saw his thunderous 20-yarder tipped over the bar. Faded before being subbed for the final 20 minutes.

Sébastien Haller: 5 – Almost celebrated his midweek Ivory Coast call-up with a confidence-boosting early goal but his header unluckily rocked the crossbar and that was the closest the club’s record signing came as he again struggled as the focal point of the Hammers’ attack.

SUBSTITUTES:

Issa Diop (63 mins): 6 – Replaced the injured Ogbonna and slotted seamlessly into the home defence midway through the second half. Booked for disputing Fulham’s stoppage-time penalty.

Manuel Lanzini (72 mins): 5 – No Tottenham Hotspur heroics this time around after coming on for Bowen and found it difficult to make his mark during his 20 minute run-out.

Saïd Benrahma (72 mins): 6 – An eventful home debut for the relieved, on-loan Algerian, who almost broke the deadlock himself after stepping from the bench to force Areola into a double-stop before setting up Soucek’s winner and then conceding that farcical Fulham penalty.

Unused: Darren Randolph, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Ryan Fredericks.