Search

Advanced search

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 April 2020

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Ryan Fredericks is looking forward to entertaining West Ham United supporters as he gears up for his ePremier League Invitational first-round match against Burnley on Tuesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old defender will be sporting Claret and Blue on the virtual pitch, as representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs take to EA SPORTS FIFA 20 for a four-day tournament.

The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational will be donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

The competition also aims to encourage supporters that, in accordance with the current government guidance, there are still plenty of ways they can enjoy themselves from the comforts of their own home.

And when his first match - against Clarets winger Dwight McNeil, at 2.30pm on Tuesday, live on whufc.com - kicks off, that is a message Fredericks hopes to amplify.

“It’s great knowing that fans can stay in and still enjoy themselves watching something like this, instead of being tempted to go outside, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” Fredericks told the club website.

You may also want to watch:

“As for the tournament, I’ll let you know how confident I’m feeling after the first game! Overall, I’m not bad.

“I’ve been practising a little bit in the last week or so, but before that I hadn’t played for months, so I was a little bit rusty, but I’m ready now!”

Both sides will use 85-rated squads on Tuesday – meaning their players’ attributes will be dynamically altered to put them on a level playing field – while nine-minute halves will be played in the straight knockout competition.

The winner of Tuesday afternoon’s contest will advance to the last 16 to face the victors of Watford – led by Nathaniel Chalobah – and Arsenal, represented by singer-songwriter John Franceschi.

But by keeping the ball and attacking intelligently, Fredericks hopes to lead McNeil in a merry dance of his own on Tuesday afternoon.

“In terms of my FIFA style, because I can’t defend to save my life, I’ll try and keep hold of the ball for as long as possible!” he laughed. “I’ll try and limit them to not having too much of it, then hit them.

“All the teams in the competition are using 85-rated squads, so it doesn’t really matter who you’re playing. I’ve never seen Dwight play FIFA before, so I’m not too sure what he’s going to be like either – I’ll just set out to play my own game.”

To follow how Fredericks gets on, and for all the latest West Ham United eSports updates, follow @WestHamEsports on Twitter and Instagram.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: First two patients discharged from NHS Nightingale in Royal Docks

The first two patients have been discharged from NHS Nightingale in the Royal Docks after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: NHS

Coronavirus: Marks and Spencer donates t-shirts and care packs to Nightingale Hospital

The t-shirts being made for NHS Nightingale Hospital staff. Picture: M&S

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Most Read

‘I felt I might not survive’: East Ham woman describes month-long battle with coronavirus

Karolina Króliczek during her battle with coronavirus. Picture: Karolina Króliczek

Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Plaistow accident

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the collision. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: First two patients discharged from NHS Nightingale in Royal Docks

The first two patients have been discharged from NHS Nightingale in the Royal Docks after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: NHS

Coronavirus: Marks and Spencer donates t-shirts and care packs to Nightingale Hospital

The t-shirts being made for NHS Nightingale Hospital staff. Picture: M&S

The difference between hay fever and Covid symptoms

There are important characteristics which differentiate an allergy from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham defender Fredericks hopes to entertain in ePremier League Invitational

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Boxing: Youth Olympics cheer for GB

Repton's Caroline Dubois tops the podium at the European Youth Championships (pic England Boxing)

O’s McAnuff admits fears over return to action due to coronavirus

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Coronavirus: FIFA confirm $1billion investment in women’s football

England's Fran Kirby (left) and Toni Duggan (centre) exchanges words with referee Lucila Venegas at the 2019 World Cup in France

There With You: Doctor quits Queen Mary’s medical school to help east London NHS fight coronavirus

Dt Talhah Atcha taking a break at Queen Mary University's Mile End campus next to the Grand Union canal...
Drive 24