West Ham fans backing Easter Egg appeal at Foodbank

Joel from Newham Foodbank and Lee from Expedient Security with just some of their donation Archant

Egg-straordinary generosity has donations galore for Irons Supporting Foodbanks

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Irons Supporting Foodbanks, run by West Ham fans, began collecting chocolate eggs on behalf of Newham Foodbank at the last home game against Southampton.

Circumstances permitting, they will be collecting eggs before the Wolves and Chelsea games alongside other items needed by the Foodbank.

Founder John Ratomski said: 'We wanted the kids to have a treat for themselves at Easter time.

'The Newham Foodbank in Beckton are giving out several hundreds of three-day emergency food packs every month to families in need.

'Whilst these put food on the table for the whole family, we just wanted the children to have something for themselves.'

John continued: 'As well as fans going to the Southampton game, we've had great support from a number of local groups including several hundred eggs donated by London Stadium security supplier Expedient Security and 250 eggs from West Ham United.

'We've also had pledges of support from the Met Police, LLDC and Spire East London Hospital. We're extremely grateful for the support we've received so far.'

Any West Ham fans wishing to get involved can write to ironsfoodbank@gmail.com for further information.

They will be collecting foodstuffs and toiletries on behalf of Newham Foodbank before all remaining home games, and are located on Stratford Walk, opposite the Park Information Centre building from three hours before kick-off.

Should Sunday's match be postponed or played behind closed doors, you can still make a donation direct to the Newham Foodbank by going to their just giving page at www.give.net/newhamfoodbank.

Alternatively you can make a supernarket delivery from Monday to Friday 11am to 4pm to their warehouse at St Marks Centre, 218 Tollgate Road, Beckton E6 5YA.