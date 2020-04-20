West Ham fitness coach Ewens reveals the challenge behind keeping in contact with squad

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United’s first-team fitness coach Josh Ewens is enduring a busy time as he tries to co-ordinate 25 players remotely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ewens’ job is to keep the players in the best shape possible while the matches and training sessions have ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And the former AFC Wimbledon head of academy sport science and conditioning has revealed just how much of a logistical undertaking it has been to get each first team player the equipment they need to keep themselves in shape

You may also want to watch:

“Everything from dumbbells to kettlebells, barbells and spin bikes to treadmills – everything was distributed to players,” Ewens told the West Ham United club website.

“We’ve also provided them with cones and balls, so they can at least get a little touch of the ball and keep their technique up at home.

“The next challenge was obviously giving them appropriate work to do. Myself and the rest of the sports science and medical teams have worked hard to make sure that every player has an individual running conditioning programme and an individual strength programme which gets communicated to them on a daily basis.

“The players are spoken to every day to chat about the programmes and see how they’re getting on. That’s obviously been a challenge with 25 of them, but one that the department has relished.”