West Ham extend the loan deal of midfielder Soucek
PUBLISHED: 14:05 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 08 June 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
West Ham United have extended the loan deal of midfielder Tomas Soucek until the end of the current season, which is set to be on July 26.
The Slavia Prague midfielder’s loan was due to expire on June 30 but with the extension of the Premier League season amid the coronavirus outbreak, new rules were brought in for loan players and those whose contracts were expiring.
Both West Ham and Soucek have agreed to the new terms of the loan deal which will now expire after the Hammers face Aston Villa on the final day of the season which is set to be on July 26.
Soucek has impressed in his four games so far in claret and blue and hopes were high among the Hammers fans that the 24-year-old would remain at the club for the rest of the campaign at least.
West Ham do hold a £13million option on the midfielder to sign him permanently come the end of the season.
