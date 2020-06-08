Search

West Ham extend the loan deal of midfielder Soucek

PUBLISHED: 14:05 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:08 08 June 2020

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United have extended the loan deal of midfielder Tomas Soucek until the end of the current season, which is set to be on July 26.

The Slavia Prague midfielder’s loan was due to expire on June 30 but with the extension of the Premier League season amid the coronavirus outbreak, new rules were brought in for loan players and those whose contracts were expiring.

Both West Ham and Soucek have agreed to the new terms of the loan deal which will now expire after the Hammers face Aston Villa on the final day of the season which is set to be on July 26.

Soucek has impressed in his four games so far in claret and blue and hopes were high among the Hammers fans that the 24-year-old would remain at the club for the rest of the campaign at least.

West Ham do hold a £13million option on the midfielder to sign him permanently come the end of the season.

Appeal for witnesses or dashcam footage after roundabout crash in Royal Docks

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a car collided with Cyprus Roundabout on Royal Albert Way in Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Release of man convicted of raping Stratford woman may be reviewed after family not notified of decision

Wendell Baker

Newham launches parent survey on pupils' school return as coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to ease

Newham Council wants to know what parents and carers think about sending their children back to school. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman

