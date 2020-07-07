West Ham are expected to remain without Haller and Anderson for Burnley clash

West Ham United will most likely remain without striker Sebastian Haller and attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson for the clash with Burnley but the spirit among the squad is high.

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Manager David Moyes is not expecting either Haller or Anderson to feature in tomorrow evening’s clash but is confident his squad can continue building on a positive week where they picked up four points out of a possible six.

The Hammers currently sit four points clear of the relegation zone and will hoping they can claw themselves further away with another positive result against Sean Dyche’s men.

“Haller is doing better, he trained yesterday (Monday) and we will see how he comes through today (Tuesday) but he is certainly getting closer to being available. Whether he is ready to play is a different thing.

“I saw him (Felipe Anderson) jogging yesterday but he won’t be available for the game tomorrow, Felipe.

“He got a very slight grade one hamstring tweak which will normally keep you out ten days or 14 days, he’s not had it before so we hope it is not serious and we can have him back shortly.”

Moyes added on the week just gone: “We are pleased with how this week has gone. I think we’d have taken four points at the end of the week from the games we had but overall, we are into a new week now and I hardly know what week we are in or what day it is, I just know they are coming up quickly.

“It’s Burnley tomorrow, we will do everything we can to keep the momentum going. The players have shown they are in good fettle, long may that continue.”

Moyes dismissed questions on this game being crucial to secure their survival in the Premier League and believes every game is massively important in order to them to achieve that not just this one.

“All games are really important, the same question was asked before we went to Newcastle and the importance of that, but the good thing is that we have been here before.

“We have had the run-in a couple of weeks ago, not too similar but there were a couple of games then that were winnable, other games looked hard.

“What we are trying to do is focus on the next game, play as best we can under difficult circumstances for players having to play so many games in a short period, no crowds, but hopefully the players can keep their focus and the way they have been playing.”