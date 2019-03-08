West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers Mark Noble clearly still hurts to lose after Goodison Park misery

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and West Ham United's Mark Noble battle for the ball

West Ham skipper Mark Noble is the most jovial of characters, the heart and sould of any dressing room.

So it was indicative of just how badly the team had played that it was a stern Noble who came out to meet the press after the 2-0 defeat at Everton.

"On the day we got beaten by a better team, a hungrier team,"! said the reflective captain.

"We didn't compete with the way they played. They were a lot more energetic than us and got into a good rhythm."

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (right) and West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

It was something of a surprise. Everton had lost four Premier League games in a row and their manager Marco Silva was under threat for his job.

But that seemed to inspire the home side to find the form that had been missing.

"They wanted it more," admitted the 32-year-old. "They had the hunger and when you are in that position you have a little bit of fear in your belly about losing again.

"When you are playing a team that are a lot better thban their position suggests, maybe you can get a bit complacent, we just lost the ball too many times in attacking positions.

West Ham United's Mark Noble

"We couldn't get a foothold in the game and they deserved to win."

It was clear in his face just how much Noble cares. Like the fans, he feels it when his team is beaten, especially after such a poor performance.

But there is still plenty of fight in the West Ham man.

"I'm not getting worried about two defeats on the trot," he said with disdain. "Silly question.

"This is the Premier League and if you don't compete like we didn't here, then you lose.

"Last week we was really unfortunate to lose to Crystal Palace so now we have to get back to training and try to beat Sheffield United on Saturday."

A bad day at the office. West Ham have had a few during Noble#s long time at the club, but as always he knows that there is another game this week and a chance to make up for it.

And few would bet against him leading the team to bounce back in style.

You can't keep Mark Noble down for long.