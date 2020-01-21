Silence is not golden for West Ham as they fail to excite against Everton

Bore draw as Hammers and Toffees share the spoils

There were silent protests against the board before this game by West Ham fans and you would be forgiven for thinking there were silent protests during the match such was the dismal fare on offer.

This really was dismal stuff. The Hammers huffed and puffed but lacked any real cutting edge, while Everton controlled the second half, but seemed content with a draw.

If this is West Ham fighting for their lives in the Premier League, then God help them!

Aside from Robert Snodgrass, Declan Rice and skipper Mark Noble there seemed to be no urgency in the team for a game where they really needed to pick up a win.

They got in front five minutes before the break when a swinging Snodgrass free-kick was headed home by Issa Diop.

But by the time the half-time whistle was blown, Everton had hauled themselves level from another set-piece as Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed home from close range.

Too many of West Ham's creative players are not doing the business and some of them don't look interested in doing so.

Sebastien Haller is fast becoming a £45million flop. There is no spark about him, no pace and perhaps most tellingly, no support.

At Frankfurt he was part of a three-man attack and thrived on it, here he is forced to plough a lone furrow and in the Premier League that is a huge ask.

What has happened to Manuel Lanzini? A sparky, talismanic figure in the past, he is now but a shadow of himself.

Either injury has caught up with him or he is not interested in rallying to the West Ham cause and when you play alongside the enthusiasm of Declan Rice and Snodgrass that is not acceptable.

There is less criticism of Pablo Fornals, who has the inconsistency of a player in their first Premier League season, but for others it was inexcusable.

The Hammers bossed the first-half and should have been more than a goal ahead, but by the end, if Everton had taken all three points, there would have been few complaints.

Manager David Moyes admitted it was a game of two halves.

"I thought our first-half performance was much better than our second half," he admitted.

"Everton got better, but we had our chances in the first half and we didn't take them. We still made Jordan Pickford make some good saves, but I still believe we should have made more of them."

Certainly Pickford made a brilliant save to deny Fornals in the first half, but there was no concerted pressure and no real sense of urgency on a lacklustre and gloomy day.

Perhaps the fear of another protest akin to the one against Burnley two seasons ago was on their minds.

Moyes is certainly taking that prospect on board and is fighting to avoid it happening on his watch again.

"The best thing I would like to do for the fans is to give them a team," he said. "One they can be proud of, I want the supporters to stay right behind the players.

"I think the football manager can ease many of the burdens on the owners by the team's performance. But the manager needs good support and I am happy to take that responsibility."

Fair enough, but now some of his top players need to step up to the plate and find their best form and at the moment, that is just not happening.