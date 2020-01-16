Search

West Ham expect to play Randolph but trio are doubtful for Everton clash

PUBLISHED: 14:30 16 January 2020

Darren Randolph has re-signed for the Hammers

Archant

Hammers Antonio, Anderson and Masuaku are all injury doubts for London Stadium clash

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is set to make his second debut for West Ham United in tomorrow's Premier League showdown with Everton at the London Stadium.

But there are doubts over the fitness of Felipe Anderson and Arthur Masuaku as well as Michail Antonio, who hasn't played under manager David Moyes since his return to the club.

"At the moment Michail has not trained with us," admitted Moyes at his pre-match press conference.

"He joined in a little this morning and I'm hoping we get him back, but we couldn't be sure if it's this weekend."

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

He continued: "We've got an injury with Felipe Anderson. He got a bad fall with 10 minutes to go against Sheffield United, so we're assessing that at the moment and also Arthur [Masuaku] has a little bit of fluid in his knee so we're seeing how that is as well."

There is better news with regard to keeper Lukasz Fabianski, who was forced off with a hip injury last Friday at Bramall Lane.

A scan has revealed that he will only miss a couple of weeks, while Moyes confirmed Randolph should be fit for tomorrow.

"It's great to have him on board. Darren is as fit as we can get him. He's been doing all the work he's had to do and hopefully he'll be ready for the weekend."

West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

So far, Randolph is the only signing West Ham have made in this transfer window and Moyes confirmed that nothing is imminent.

It's not always easy to get British players," he said. "I think there are a lot of good European players we could sign, but having people with Premier League experience who could come into the side and understand the speed of the game would be an advantage.

"I wouldn't say we're close, but we're working on two or three things and if they're right we'll try to do it."

Tomorrow's game is a vital one for the Hammers who sit just one point above the drop zone and Moyes will hope home advantage counts on the day.

"Winning our home games will be vital between now and the end of the season.

"We've got to get ourselves away from the position we're in," he said.

"We need the crowd behind us, everyone willing us on. We want to get better, continue to make progress, and we want the supporters behind us as well."

Tomorrow will see Moyes take on one of his old teams in the Toffees, but the Scot has no dount about his priorities.

"I spent some really good years there, but now everything is West Ham," he insisted.

Everton will provide tough opposition, but the Hammers must dig in and get the points or they could find themselves in the relegation zone.

