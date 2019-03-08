West Ham second best throughout as Everton take all three points

Everton's Bernard celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. PA Wire/PA Images

The Hammers conceded a goal in each half to crash at Goodison Park

Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton's Richarlison (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Everton 2 West Ham United 0

Everton grabbed all three points with a dominant display against lacklustre West Ham who could and should have lost by more at Goodison Park.

The Hammers had the chance to leapfrog into third place in the Premier League but they were simply not at the races against a side who needed the points much more than they did.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Everton's Richarlison battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Everton's Richarlison battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini was forced into two changes from the home defeat by Crystal Palace as Aaron Cresswell was injured and Andriy Yarmolenko dropped to the bench.

Arthur Masuaku and Pablo Fornals came in for them and the Hammers made aq bright start.

After just three minutes the lively Felipe Anderson was fouled on the edge of the box and Manuel Lanzini's free kick crept inches wide with Jordan Pickford scrambling across his line.

However, that was as good as it got in the first half for West Ham as Everton took charge of the match.

Everton's Djibril Sidibe (right) and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton's Djibril Sidibe (right) and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

The Toffees were in determined mood after four straight defeats in the Premier League and after Theo Walcott had turned Issa Diop and seen his shot deflected wide they came close again from the corner.

Tom Davies was somehow denied at the far post by Roberto but on 16 minutes the home side deservedly took the lead.

Bernard wrestled his way into the box and somehow squeezed the ball into the net from a tight angle. Roberto will not be happy with his effort.

From that point, the Hammers looked shellshocked and Everton should really have added to their tally.

Everton's Bernard (second left) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku before scoring his sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton's Bernard (second left) battles for the ball with West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku before scoring his sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Richarlison hit the base of the post after a good pass from Walcott, while Roberto was forced to make a couple of long range stops as the Toffees put on the pressure.

West Ham were second best all over the park and the only positive was that it was only 1-0.

Pellegrini put on Yarmolenko for Anderson at the break as he looked to turn things round, but Everton started well and had a goal ruled out for offside within a minute.

But West Ham carved out a great chance on 50 minutes.

Everton's Alex Iwobi (top) and West Ham United's Declan Rice suffer a clash during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton's Alex Iwobi (top) and West Ham United's Declan Rice suffer a clash during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Yarmolenko got down the right and pulled the ball back, bnt Fornals could only scuff his shot wide of the mark.

Everton skipper shot inches wide from a free kick, while Djibril Sidibe's header was well held by Roberto as the Blues continued to look for that second goal and the Hammers were simply clinging on.

Iwobi crashed a shot against the bar as the pressure continued, while Jack Wilshere replaced the ineffective Fornals on the hour.

Pellegrini made his last change as Albian Ajeti came on for skipper Mark Noble and while it was only 1-0, there was always a chance to get something from the game.

Iwobi should have made sure with 13 minutes left as he was put clean through only to poke his shot straight at the keeper, while from the corner, Everton had another goal ruled out for offside.

With eight minutes to go West Ham carved out their best chance of the match. Lanzini's corner was nodded down by Haller for Ogbonna, but his shot was saved by England keeper Pickford.

But it was all to no avail as Everton made sure of a deserved win with a second goal.

And it was a real cracker as substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a superb shot from 25 yards into the top corner.

It was no more than the Toffees deserved on a real off-day for the Hammers.

West Ham: Roberto; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Noble (Ajeti, 74); Fornals (Wilshere 62), Lanzini, Anderson (Yarmolenko h/t), Haller.

Subs: Martin, Ba;buena, Zabaleta, Snodgrass.

Booked: Rice, Diop

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Attendance: 39,263.