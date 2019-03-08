Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

No hiding place for Pellegrini’s men at London Stadium nightmare

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (right) and Everton's Michael Keane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (right) and Everton's Michael Keane battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Well we certainly weren’t expecting that load of old rubbish! It was truly awful.

Perhaps there were signs in that dramatic 4-3 win over relegated Huddersfield two weeks ago.

That day the Terriers cut West Ham apart at times and only their own fragility at the back cost them the win.

Against Everton it was an embarrassing shambles of a performance from start to finish. They had one shot on target all evening and that is hard to even remember.

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) and Everton's Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) and Everton's Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini picked a team with no balance, with players out of form and there was no character and no fight in his team.

Javier Hernandez and Fabian Balbuena may only have returned from international duty on Thursday afternoon, but they should have started.

Issa Diop, Manuel Lanzini and Pedro Obiang looked woefully out of sorts, the less said about Lucas Perez the better, while by the time ‘Chicharito’ came on at the break, the game was already done and dusted.

At least Pellegrini was making no excuses, he never does.

Everton's Kurt Zouma (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Everton's Kurt Zouma (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

“It was very disappointing because I think that, without a doubt, that was our worst performance of the year,” said the boss.

Certainly at home it was the worst of the season, though the trips to Cardiff and Wolves rank right alongside this one.

“You can win, or you can lose, but not in the way we did here, without fighting and without creating a chance at the opposition goal.”

Right from the start the Toffees were faster, sharper and passed the ball about with directness and crispness which had West Ham chasing shadows.

If anyone was expecting another second-half fightback when Hernandez and Michail Antonio came on, they would have been sorely disappointed – they barely got a kick!

“Not only the first half, but the entire game, we were second best,” said the shellshocked boss.

“What is worrying is that we had another opportunity to go to the seventh position, Everton were two points behind us, so we had the opportunity to grow that gap to five points and Wolves and Watford lost before we started the game.

“So it was an opportunity for us to demonstrate that we could be in another position in the table.”

Four times they have had a chance to climb to seventh and they have blown it every time.

It simply seems that this squad are not good enough to achieve that and even though they still could sneak up to seventh, they just don’t deserve to be.

Too many players look to have the flip-flops on and are waiting for their summer holidays.

Some are just ticking the games off until they can leave the club at the end of the season.

The hugely disappointing Marko Arnautovic was hauled off in the second half to boos which again could have been for him or for the substituion itself with a striker being replaced by a winger.

What was unforgiveable was his verbal outburst at a fan behind the dug-out, whatever the supporter might have said.

“Marko has played a lot of games with a pain in his knee and also in the international game he played with Austria he received a blow in the same knee, so maybe he was not 100 per cent,” said Pellegrini. He shouldn’t have picked him then.

European football, you are having a laugh. This was not funny though!