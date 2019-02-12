Search

West Ham event: Ask an expert panel your Hammers questions

PUBLISHED: 09:30 19 February 2019

WHUISA event poster

WHUISA event poster

Archant

East Ham Working Men’s Club the venue for special Hammers event next week

The East Ham Working Men's Club

If you want to put your questions to a special panel of West Ham experts then there is a special event taking place next Tuesday in East Ham.

Organised by the West Ham United Independent Supporters Association (WHUISA) it promises to be an interesting night for all Hammers fans.

Our very own West Ham Correspondent Dave Evans will join Hammers author Robert Banks, Graeme Howlett of the Knees Up Mother Brown website and Jim Kearn of the H List at the event to answer questions from the audience.

‘The Identity and Culture of West Ham United in 2019’ is the title of the Question and Answer session at the event which takes place at the East Ham Working Men’s Club close to Upton Park.

The East Ham Working Men's Club

It will be the last event at the club after 130 years before it closes its doors for a period of refurbishment so it should be an historic evening.

The event takes place on Tuesday, February 26 at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There will also be an auction of some West Ham items as well as a raffle which will include some exclusive Hammers prizes.

You could also have your photograph taken with an FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, the big trophies that West Ham have won over the years.

This event will be including a donation from the profits to the DT38 Foundation charity, which has been adopted as WHUISA’s preferred charity.

Tracy Tombides, mother of Dylan, who set up the charity in 2015, will also be at the event to address the audience.

So to get your tickets (costing just £5-50p including the booking fee) for what promises to be a great West Ham night out, go to:

https://www.seetickets.com/event/the-identity-and-culture-of-whufc-in-2019/east-ham-working-mens-club/1309399

