West Ham handed home tie against West Brom

West Ham United have been drawn at home to high-flying Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.

David Moyes' men will take on the Baggies, now managed by former Hammer Slaven Bilic, at London Stadium later this month.

The Hammers booked their place in the competition's last-32 by defeating League One Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield Stadium on Sunday.

Their reward is a home tie against promotion-chasers West Brom, who saw off fellow second tier side Charlton Athletic in their third round match with a 1-0 victory.

Bilic took charge at the Hawthorns last summer and has enjoyed a superb start to life in the dugout at the Midlands club, who currently sit second in the Championship table.

The Hammers took on West Brom in their FA Cup-winning run of 1980, defeating the Baggies 2-1 in a Boleyn Ground third round replay, thanks to goals from Sir Trevor Brooking and Geoff Pike.

The tie will be played on the weekend of January 25.