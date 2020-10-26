West Ham midfielder Rice believes they’re building something special after City draw

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battles for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (centre) and Bernardo Silva (left) during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice believes they’re building something special as they nicked a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers had taken a first-half lead through a spectacular bicycle kick from Michail Antonio but City, transformed by the introductions of Phil Foden and fit-again Kevin De Bruyne, dominated the second half but were unable to add to their solitary goal netted by the former.

West Ham will be encouraged by another point, following on from a dramatic comeback at Tottenham, and given that their record in this fixture is atrocious.

“It was a great point. We’ve been in fantastic form recently. I thought in the first half we were excellent today – they only had one shot on target. We nullified their main players and Mich scored a great goal,” Rice said.

“In the second half, I think that’s something we need to work on: coming out of the blocks a bit quicker. We did it at Spurs but today we started a bit sloppy, a bit heavy-legged after sitting down at half-time, and obviously Phil (Foden) scored a great goal, but from then on it was digging in and giving everything we had for that point.

“I think the last three or four times they (City) have played us here, they’ve scored four or five goals every time – but today’s result shows that we’re building something.

“The manager’s been brilliant. The backroom staff, when they took over for the games, have been outstanding as well. I think we’ve found a formation that suits our players. We’re working hard for each other, we’re giving everything for each other, and that’s what West Ham fans expect. That’s what we demand as players.”

Also covering plenty of distance against Manchester City was fellow midfielder Tomáš Soucek, whom Rice has struck up a firm partnership with since the Czech Republic midfielder’s move to east London in January.

“He’s brilliant to play with,” Rice smiled. “He’s a player we definitely needed, with some legs to make the box and obviously get back as well.

“He’s added something to the team, which is brilliant. He gives us an out every time and when he’s popping up in the box, we’ve not really had that over the years. It’s fantastic to play with him.”