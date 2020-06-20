West Ham boss Moyes insists Adama Traore was the difference

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham United manager David Moyes insists Wolves Adama Traore changed the game when he came off the bench to inspire their opponents to a 2-0 victory.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Winger Traore picked out striker Raul Jimenez with his second touch of the game to give them a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute with his first touch being a great dribble up the pitch.

The former Middlesbrough man then found right-back Matt Doherty who sent a cross into the box that Pedro Neto sweetly volleyed past Lukasz Fabianski shortly after to seal a 2-0 win for the visitors at the London Stadium in their first game back after three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was a different experience with no crowd, I’d be lying if I said I enjoyed it, you miss the atmosphere but this is what we are going to have to deal with,” Moyes said.

“Disappointed we lost, I thought there were lots of things we did OK but lots of things were not so good. I thought the game changed when Traore came on.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (right) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (right) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

“We kept them to few opportunities, we didn’t have many ourselves but they are a good team. From that point of view, it changed when he came on.”

The former Manchester United boss says they must improve their own attacking play while he was also annoyed they didn’t control the impact of substitute Traore.

“We need to improve our attacking play, that’s for sure. There were a lot of periods of defensive stuff where we did a pretty good job but, as I said, it was more when Traore came on but then I was more annoyed with the next bit.

“We expected him to start but we didn’t defend the crosses well enough when they came in so that was probably the most disappointing thing.

“I just didn’t see much in our attacking play today, we were short of options and limited in what we could do. I just don’t think we got anything going.

“We had a good chance with Pablo Fornals when he was through which was our most clear-cut at 0-0.”