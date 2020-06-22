Search

West Ham boss Moyes hopes his squad can replicate last season’s victory at Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 18:00 22 June 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham manager David Moyes is hoping his squad can replicate a similar victory to the one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

The Hammers became the first visiting team to win – and score – at Spurs’ new home in April last year, when Michail Antonio silenced 57,000 home fans with a superb second-half goal, securing an unforgettable 1-0 victory.

And the Scotsman is hoping the stadium can just be one that works for the Hammers ahead of tomorrow evening’s fixture (8.15pm).

“I think sometimes you get grounds that work for you and I am going to hope that [this is one],” Moyes said in his Zoom press conference.

“I think it was the first time we had been to the stadium, let’s hope this becomes one of the grounds where West Ham go there and can win quite regularly and it becomes a lucky ground for us.

“We need to do it again, certainly a different manager this time and it is a difficult job, they have got a very good team full of top players but we go there with everything to play for.

“We’ve seen a lot of teams winning away from home so let’s see if we can do that.”

The former Everton boss does however expect it to feel like of a derby without any fans inside the crowd – similar to his old club’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

“I think we’ll be more concentrated on getting through the fixture. Having a game Saturday and Tuesday means we’re really just recovering from one and getting into the next one so I don’t think in many ways we have thought about it being a derby.

“We’ll draw our mind to it much more tomorrow when we’re getting to the game and what it means.

“We saw a big derby between Liverpool and Everton and I think we didn’t see quite as much derby-like incidents that we would see with supporters inside the ground.

“We’ve got to make sure we go to Tottenham, put on a good show. We did a really good job there last year so we’ll try and do that again.”

