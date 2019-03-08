Search

West Ham defender signs contract extension

PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 October 2019

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United signs contract extension untill 10-10-2019 Copyright Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

Archant

Hammers full-back Cresswell comes from out in the cold to earn a new deal

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell has signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2023.

It is not long ago that the former Ipswich Town defender's future at West Ham looked in doubt.

He had a disaster against Manchester City in the opening game of the season and was consequentlyt dropped from the team.

However, with his replacement Arthur Masuaku unluckily suspended, Cresswell returned against Manchester United, the former England international found his form.

Not only did he play well defensively, he also beat David De Gea with a superb free kick to make it 2-0 and secure the points.

Left-back seemed to be a problem that manager Manuel Pellegrini was attempting to deal with during the summer.

You may also want to watch:

But the improvement of Masuaku and now Cresswell seems to have solved the issue as both have now signed new deals.

"I've been here for six years and I've loved every minute of it," said the former Hammer of the year, who has made 184 appearances in claret and blue.

"I want to continue that and, thankfully, to extend the stay is fantastic news for me and my family. I'm looking forward to the next few years ahead."

Despite being in and out of the team, Cresswell insists that the players are all close together and spirit is excellent.

"We've got a fantastic changing room. Everyone gets on. There are no egos and everyone is together," he said.

"If you want to push on and kick on in the league, then you need that team spirit and togetherness. I think we've certainly got that."

As well as all the spending during the summer, four players have now signed new deals with the full-backs being joined by Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass.

"We're all on the same page - the owners, the board, the coaching team, the players and the fans. We're all pushing in the right direction and, if we can keep doing that, we'll be okay."

