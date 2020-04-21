West Ham confirm cancellation of Queensland Champions Cup

West Ham United manager David Moyes during a Premier League match at London Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United have confirmed that the inaugural EVA Air Queensland Champions Cup has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hammers were set to travel to Australia in July to compete in the tournament alongside Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and A-League Brisbane Roar.

But due to social distancing measures in place across the globe to prevent the spread of the virus, and with the 2019/20 Premier League campaign suspended indefinitely, the event has been cancelled.

The club will work with tour organisers TEG Live, with a commitment to find a date to reschedule the tournament.

West Ham manager David Moyes said: “It is a real shame that we will no longer be able to make it over to Queensland this summer, however, it is the right decision to postpone given the

circumstances.

“The players and I were really looking forward to seeing our fans and the people of Australia, especially as there was great excitement and support for the tournament.

“This is a situation that has affected the entire world, though, and the only thing that matters at this time is that people stay safe and well. We hope the tournament can be rearranged at a later date once things are back to normal, and we look forward to visiting Australia in the future.”

Existing ticket holders should have already received an email direct from Ticketek, the official ticket operator for the tournament, outlining their options.

West Ham United would like to thank our supporters, particularly those out in Australia, for their understanding in this matter.