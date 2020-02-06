West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics) EMPICS Sport

Hammers add Nolan and former England coach Paul Nevin to backroom staff

England coach Paul Nevin (right) before an International Friendly at Wembley Stadium (Pic: Nick Potts/PA) England coach Paul Nevin (right) before an International Friendly at Wembley Stadium (Pic: Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham United is pleased to confirm the appointment of Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin as First Team Coaches.

Former Hammers captain Nolan and Nevin - previously a coach with England under Gareth Southgate - have joined David Moyes' staff initially until the end of the season, and began work this morning alongside fellow coaches Alan Irvine and Xavi Valero at Rush Green.

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game

Moyes told whufc.com: "We welcome Kevin and Paul to the Club and look forward to working with them. Both have a wealth of experience in the game and I'm sure they will make a very positive contribution between now and the end of the season.

"Kevin obviously knows the Club very well having played here previously, while Paul's coaching pedigree is excellent. It has taken some time to finalise the coaching staff, but I wanted to make sure I brought in the right people to help us, and both Kevin and Paul are fantastic additions. They will get working right away and we are all completely focused on the job we need to do in the coming weeks and months."

Nolan, 37, needs no introduction to Hammers fans, having spent four years with the club as a player and captain. The former Bolton, Newcastle midfielder was signed by Sam Allardyce upon his arrival at Upton Park in the summer of 2011 and helped lead the Club back to the Premier League in his first season.

He went on to make 157 appearances in the claret and blue, scoring 31 goals in all competitions, playing a key role in establishing the Club back in the top flight and becoming a hugely popular figure in the dressing-room thanks to his consistent performances and leadership qualities.

After leaving the Hammers in 2015, Nolan had a short spell as Player-Manager at Leyton Orient, before taking up the same position at Notts County in January 2017. He rescued the club from relegation that season and added stability at Meadow Lane before leaving the club in August 2018.

Nevin, 50, played for Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Yeovil Town before beginning his coaching career at Fulham in 1997. After eight years at Craven Cottage, he was appointed Head Coach of New Zealand Knights in the Australian A-League, before a spell coaching in Qatar.

In 2012 he returned to England as Head of Coaching at Norwich City, and then in 2014 was approached by the Premier League to become Head of Academy Coaching development. Two years later he was appointed First Team Coach at Brighton & Hove Albion under Chris Hughton, helping the Seagulls gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

In October 2018, Nevin was invited by Gareth Southgate to join his England coaching staff, and he remained with the Three Lions through to their third-place finish at the 2019 UEFA Nations League finals.

Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome both Kevin and Paul and their families to the Club, and wish them every success here.