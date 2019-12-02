At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea
Who was our man of the match from the magnificent win atStamford Bridge?
WEST HAM RATINGS
DAVID MARTIN 8
Came under real pressure, but looked assured throughout and thoroughly deserved a bit of luck to keep clean sheet.
RYAN FREDERICKS 7
Made a couple of important tackles and held his nerve when things were getting tense near the end.
AARON CRESSWELL 8
Stunning move and finish with his right-foot for the winner, while at the other end he has his work cut out against William.
FABIAN BALBUENA 7
Was dangerous in the Chelsea box at successive corners and worked hard at the other end to keep the Blues out.
ANGELO OGBONNA 9*
Superb display of defending with countless headers and blocks to keep Chelsea out. Coped well under huge pressure.
MARK NOBLE 7
Held West Ham's shape together with a powerful display of tackling and harrying. Got reaction from his team-mates too.
DECLAN RICE 9
Great display by the youngster. He won the ball relentlessly and also managed to steam forward and create Chelsea problems.
ROBERT SNODGRASS 7
Never stopped working and his set-piece delivery was pretty good. Chased back well and created two fine chances for Antonio.
FELIPE ANDERSON 7
A better display as he was moved into the number 10 position which worked pretty well. Back on the wing in second half and was livid to be subbed.
PABLO FORNALS 7
His best display so far, especially in the second half. Looked a bit more positive and had a hand in the goal.
MICHAIL ANTONIO 9
Superb return to the starting line-up. Could have scored in the first half and did in the second only for it to be ruled out. Great comeback.
SUBSTITUTES
YARMOLENKO 6
Battles hard to get into the game an caused Chelsea a few problems.
HALLER 6
Must have been a shock to be dropped, but he knuckled down and had some decent touches.
MASUAKU 6
Brought on to help Cresswell with William and certainly helped the cause.