At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Who was our man of the match from the magnificent win atStamford Bridge?

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

WEST HAM RATINGS

DAVID MARTIN 8

Came under real pressure, but looked assured throughout and thoroughly deserved a bit of luck to keep clean sheet.

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

RYAN FREDERICKS 7

Made a couple of important tackles and held his nerve when things were getting tense near the end.

AARON CRESSWELL 8

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Stunning move and finish with his right-foot for the winner, while at the other end he has his work cut out against William.

FABIAN BALBUENA 7

Was dangerous in the Chelsea box at successive corners and worked hard at the other end to keep the Blues out.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi (right) and West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

ANGELO OGBONNA 9*

Superb display of defending with countless headers and blocks to keep Chelsea out. Coped well under huge pressure.

MARK NOBLE 7

West Ham United's Michail Antonio reacts during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Held West Ham's shape together with a powerful display of tackling and harrying. Got reaction from his team-mates too.

DECLAN RICE 9

Great display by the youngster. He won the ball relentlessly and also managed to steam forward and create Chelsea problems.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 7

Never stopped working and his set-piece delivery was pretty good. Chased back well and created two fine chances for Antonio.

FELIPE ANDERSON 7

A better display as he was moved into the number 10 position which worked pretty well. Back on the wing in second half and was livid to be subbed.

PABLO FORNALS 7

His best display so far, especially in the second half. Looked a bit more positive and had a hand in the goal.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 9

Superb return to the starting line-up. Could have scored in the first half and did in the second only for it to be ruled out. Great comeback.

SUBSTITUTES

YARMOLENKO 6

Battles hard to get into the game an caused Chelsea a few problems.

HALLER 6

Must have been a shock to be dropped, but he knuckled down and had some decent touches.

MASUAKU 6

Brought on to help Cresswell with William and certainly helped the cause.