Search

Advanced search

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 16 September 2020

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Midfielder Declan Rice became the youngster West Ham United player to reach 100 Premier League appearances when he faced Newcastle United, at the age of just 21 years and 242 days.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold pay tribute to the young Hammers and England midfielder via whufc.com

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, we would like to congratulate Declan on becoming the youngest player to make 100 Premier League appearances for West Ham United – a magnificent achievement.

You may also want to watch:

“Since making his debut at Burnley back in May 2017 at the age of just 18, Declan has enjoyed a tremendous rise to prominence and now established himself as a vital member of our team and the England national side.

“To play every single minute of the Premier League campaign in 2019/20 was another outstanding feat, leading to him deservedly winning the Hammer of the Year award, and the fact that he has already captained the side at the age of 21 illustrates his leadership qualities.

“His progress and success so far is testament to Declan’s character and ability, along with the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes to support his development, both in our Academy and at first-team level.

“Everyone here is very proud of him and he epitomises everything that this great football club stands for.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a third-floor flat in a block in Maud Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Primary school in Forest Gate confident infection has not spread after three Covid-19 cases

Elmhurst Primary School has confimed two members of staff and a child have tested postive for Covid-19. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow

Around 70 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a third-floor flat in a block in Maud Road. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Primary school in Forest Gate confident infection has not spread after three Covid-19 cases

Elmhurst Primary School has confimed two members of staff and a child have tested postive for Covid-19. Picture: Ken Mears

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open in East Ham. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Newham finish joint top with a victory over Walthamstow on final day of short season

Newham finished top of the Essex Cricket League Westley Division (Pic: Newham CC)

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton delighted to bag Spurs tie

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal defeat Redbridge as Clapton fall to defeat

Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United in action at Oakside (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Charity sends home isolation kits to families of autistic children during pandemic

Carefully selected books were among the sensory items included in the packs. Picture: Tesco