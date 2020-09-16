Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

Midfielder Declan Rice became the youngster West Ham United player to reach 100 Premier League appearances when he faced Newcastle United, at the age of just 21 years and 242 days.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold pay tribute to the young Hammers and England midfielder via whufc.com

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, we would like to congratulate Declan on becoming the youngest player to make 100 Premier League appearances for West Ham United – a magnificent achievement.

“Since making his debut at Burnley back in May 2017 at the age of just 18, Declan has enjoyed a tremendous rise to prominence and now established himself as a vital member of our team and the England national side.

“To play every single minute of the Premier League campaign in 2019/20 was another outstanding feat, leading to him deservedly winning the Hammer of the Year award, and the fact that he has already captained the side at the age of 21 illustrates his leadership qualities.

“His progress and success so far is testament to Declan’s character and ability, along with the hard work that has gone on behind the scenes to support his development, both in our Academy and at first-team level.

“Everyone here is very proud of him and he epitomises everything that this great football club stands for.”