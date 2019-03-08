West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Did any Hammer come out of the Burnley clash with any credit?

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (centre) and Burnley's Jeff Hendrick (right) battle for the ball battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

WEST HAM RATINGS

ROBERTO 4

Burnley's James Tarkowski (left) and West Ham United's Sebastien Haller battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Made some fine saves but cost the team two goals again and is simply not good enough.

RYAN FREDERICKS 6

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) walks off the pitch after a foul against Burnley's Ashley Barnes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Rightly returned to starting line-up and made one fine interception, but was outmuscled and began to panic against McNeil.

AARON CRESSWELL 6

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto (centre) scores an own goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Managed to get in a shot which was saved, but too many times he was overran in defence and couldn't cope.

FABIAN BALBUENA 3

Dreadful game. Looked slow and without confidence and poor control cost the second goal. Needs to be dropped.

ISSA DIOP 5

Playing without confidence. Had a torrid time against Wood and was second best all the way through.

MARK NOBLE 4

Early injury forced him off and Wesr Ham were not the same team without him, even though he is not playing well.

DECLAN RICE 5

Struggling like everyone else. Impossible to do everything and he could not hold back the floodgates.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 6*

At least he never gave up. Always gives 100 per cent, though he was badly let down by those around him.

PABLO FORNALS 4

Tough to bring him into a side playing badly. He never got into the game and does not look good enough yet.

FELIPE ANDERSON 5

Had plenty of the ball as usual, but could do little with it and was eventually replaced - yet again.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 3

No service, no support, no chances and it seems to be happening in every game at the moment.

SUBSTITUTES

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 5

Struggled to get into the game, but he did work hard and tried to get the team going.

MANUEL LANZINI 6

Another who tried to make an impression, but injury will rule him out for months. Tough.

ALBIAN AJETI 4

The game was already over when he came on and he made no impression out there.