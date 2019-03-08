West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat
PUBLISHED: 12:30 11 November 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Did any Hammer come out of the Burnley clash with any credit?
WEST HAM RATINGS
ROBERTO 4
Made some fine saves but cost the team two goals again and is simply not good enough.
RYAN FREDERICKS 6
Rightly returned to starting line-up and made one fine interception, but was outmuscled and began to panic against McNeil.
AARON CRESSWELL 6
Managed to get in a shot which was saved, but too many times he was overran in defence and couldn't cope.
FABIAN BALBUENA 3
Dreadful game. Looked slow and without confidence and poor control cost the second goal. Needs to be dropped.
ISSA DIOP 5
Playing without confidence. Had a torrid time against Wood and was second best all the way through.
MARK NOBLE 4
Early injury forced him off and Wesr Ham were not the same team without him, even though he is not playing well.
DECLAN RICE 5
Struggling like everyone else. Impossible to do everything and he could not hold back the floodgates.
ROBERT SNODGRASS 6*
At least he never gave up. Always gives 100 per cent, though he was badly let down by those around him.
PABLO FORNALS 4
Tough to bring him into a side playing badly. He never got into the game and does not look good enough yet.
FELIPE ANDERSON 5
Had plenty of the ball as usual, but could do little with it and was eventually replaced - yet again.
SEBASTIEN HALLER 3
No service, no support, no chances and it seems to be happening in every game at the moment.
SUBSTITUTES
ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 5
Struggled to get into the game, but he did work hard and tried to get the team going.
MANUEL LANZINI 6
Another who tried to make an impression, but injury will rule him out for months. Tough.
ALBIAN AJETI 4
The game was already over when he came on and he made no impression out there.