West Ham slump to new low with crushing defeat at Burnley

West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto (centre) scores an own goal during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Hammers keeper Roberto had another nightmare match as Burnley take full advantage

Burnley's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Burnley 3 West Ham United 0

West Ham goalkeeper Roberto had another nightmare game as the Hammers slumped to a new low with a comprehensive defeat at BurnleyLast week saw the Spanish keeper culpable for two of the Newcastle goals and this game proved equally horrendous as the home side ran them ragged and took full advantage of the goalkeeping errors.

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) walks off the pitch after a foul against Burnley's Ashley Barnes (not pictured) during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

They grabbed three goals and had two more disallowed as they simply ran riot against inept West Ham.

Under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini made two changes from the side that had slumped to home defeat by Newcastle United.

Pablo Fornals was given another chance, replacing Andriy Yarmolenko, while Ryan Fredericks replaced Pablo Zabaleta.

Fornals actually started brightly, getting away down the left to deliver a dangerous cross which no-one could get on the end of.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (centre) and Burnley's Jeff Hendrick (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

But that was a rare moment of positivity for the Hammers as Burnley took control as Ryan Fredericks was forced to head behind after a cross from the right, before the home side took the lead from their third corner in a row.

It shouldn't have been a corner as a shot deflected off Ashley Barnes and should have been a goal kick.

But from the kick, James Tarkowski nodded down and Barnes stabbed the ball in from close range.

Worse was to follow for West Ham as skipper Mark Noble hobbled off with an ankle injury to be replaced by Yarmolenko.

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini ahead of the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

But it was still Burnley in control and Roberto had to make saves from both Darryl McNeil and Jeff Hendrick.

McNeil then provided the perfect cross for Chris Wood to head home the second only for it to be ruled out for offside.

But the respite was shortlived as West Ham conceded a second just before half time.

A terrible throw out by Roberto saw a terrible touch from Fabian Balbuena and Burnley took full advantage as McNeil crossed low for Wood to sweep the ball home.

Burnley's James Tarkowski (left) and West Ham United's Sebastien Haller battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

The Hammers started the second half at least on the front foot as both Yarmolenko and Sebastien Haller managed their first shots on target, only to shoot straight at the keeper.

But things went from bad to worse on 55 minutes with a third goal and another disaster for Roberto.

A corner by Ashley Westwood saw the West Ham keeper flap at the ball and divert it into his own net.

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Aaron Cresswell forced a save from Nick Pope soon after, while Manuel Lanzini replaced Felipe Anderson as Pellegrini looked to get his side back into the game.

But it was the home side who seemed more likely to add to their tally and Roberto made two good saves including a fine one from Phil Bardsley.

Another corner for Burnley saw Ben Mee head home only for it to be disallowed for a push, while Hendrick was close to a fourth only to see his strike superbly saved by the keeper.

But it didn't matter as West Ham froze in the icy rain and succumbed to an abject defeat.

And to rub salt into the wounds for the Hammers, Manuel Lanzini was stretchered off after falling awkwardly after a foul.

Another bad day at the office and more pressure on Pellegrini.

West Ham: Roberto, Fredericks, Cresswell, Balbuena, Diop; Rice, Noble (Yarmolenko 20); Fornals (Ajeti 64), Anderson (Lanzini 57), Snodgrass; Haller.

Unused Substitutes: Martin, Zabaleta, Ogbonnaq, Sanchez.

Bookings: Fredericks

Referee: Kevin Friend.

Attendance: 20,255.